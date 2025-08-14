No-fault evictions by bailiffs up 8% in Labour’s first year in Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

No-fault evictions by bailiffs in England have risen by 8% in the 12 months since Labour came into Government, new data shows.

The party has pledged to end no-fault evictions under its Renters’ Rights Bill, which is in the final stages of going through Parliament.

Shelter branded it “unconscionable” that renters “continue to be marched out of their homes by bailiffs” a year after Labour came to power.

There were 11,402 repossessions by county court bailiffs following a Section 21 notice – known as a no-fault eviction – between July last year and June, according to data published by the Ministry of Justice.

This was up 8% from 10,576 for the previous 12-month period.

There were 2,679 in the three months to June, which was down from 2,931 the previous quarter and down from 2,915 for the same April to June period last year.

The latest Government data also showed 30,729 claims had been issued to households under the accelerated procedure in the year to June.

Landlords can apply for an accelerated possession order if the tenants have not left by the date specified in a Section 21 notice.

The current figure was down 4% from 32,103 for the previous 12-month period.

Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns and policy at Shelter, said: “It is unconscionable that more than a year after the Government came to power, thousands of renters continue to be marched out of their homes by bailiffs because of an unfair policy that the Government said would be scrapped immediately.

“For far too long, tenants’ lives have been thrown into turmoil by the rank injustice of no-fault evictions. At the whim of private landlords, thousands of tenants are being left with just two months to find a new home, plunging them into a ruthless rental market and leaving many exposed to the riptide of homelessness.

“The Renters’ Rights Bill will overhaul a broken system and usher in a long-overdue era of stability and security for tenants. To curb record homelessness and ensure renters can live free from the threat of no-fault eviction, the Government must deliver on this commitment, pass the Bill, and name an implementation date when Section 21 will finally be scrapped.”

Shelter described no-fault evictions as one of the leading causes of homelessness, giving landlords the power to evict tenants without any reason given.

The charity said its analysis of the latest figures suggested that for every month a ban on no-fault evictions is delayed, around 950 households could be removed from their homes by bailiffs.

Echoing the call for an urgent ban, homelessness charity Crisis said many are at risk of homelessness if faced with eviction.

The charity’s chief executive, Matt Downie, said: “Despite good intentions from the Westminster Government, thousands of people are still being unjustly evicted from their homes and threatened with – or even forced into – homelessness.

“We know the UK Government has had a packed agenda, but we now need ministers to rebuff efforts to weaken the Renters’ Rights Bill and get this new legislation onto the statute book as soon as possible when Parliament returns. Unfreezing housing benefit in the autumn would also ensure that more people in England can afford a safe and stable home.”

The Renters’ Reform Coalition, said the year-on-year fall in accelerated procedure claims “blows apart the myth of a ‘landlord exodus’ and eviction surge caused by the Renters’ Rights Bill” and urged the Government to “press on and abolish section 21 immediately once the Bill is passed”.

The new data comes a week after Rushanara Ali resigned her role as homelessness minister following a report that she gave tenants at a property she owned in east London four months’ notice to leave before relisting the property with a £700 rent increase within weeks.

Ms Ali’s house, rented on a fixed-term contract, was put up for sale while the tenants were living there, and it was only relisted as a rental because it had not sold, according to the i newspaper.

Such a move would likely be prohibited under the Renters’ Rights Bill, which is set to introduce new protections for tenants including banning landlords who evict tenants in order to sell their property from relisting it for rent for six months.

In her resignation letter Ms Ali insisted she had “at all times” followed “all legal requirements” and taken her responsibilities “seriously”, but added that continuing in her role would be “a distraction from the ambitious work of the Government” and therefore was stepping down.