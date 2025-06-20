Rantzen: MPs backing assisted dying Bill will protect people from ‘bad death’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Esther Rantzen has said MPs backing the assisted dying Bill will make a “huge positive difference” and protect terminally ill people from a “bad death”.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will now head to the Lords after clearing the Commons on Friday afternoon, with MPs voting 314 in favour, 291 against, majority 23.

Dame Esther, a notable supporter of campaign Dignity in Dying who has stage four lung cancer, told the PA news agency: “This will make a huge positive difference, protecting millions of terminally ill patients and their families from the agony and loss of dignity created by a bad death.

“Thank you, Parliament.”

Campaigners inside Parliament and outside in Parliament Square were jubilant and tearful following the result of the vote.

Some MPs lined up to shake hands with or hug Kim Leadbeater, the Bill’s sponsor through the Commons.

Ms Leadbeater described the vote as a “result that so many people need”.

The Labour MP for Spen Valley said: “Thank goodness we got the result that so many people need, but I also feel that it was done really respectfully and the atmosphere in the chamber was very civilised.”

Outside, a cheer erupted as the result was announced on a livestream to a crowd who had huddled together in anticipation. Many cried and hugged each other, while others popped champagne.

Dame Esther’s daughter, Rebecca Wilcox, called her mother in front of supporters and told her she wished she was here.

Ms Wilcox came to Parliament Square following the vote and hugged fellow campaigners and friends.

She told PA that she gave Ms Leadbeater’s mum a “big hug” following the result and added: “I don’t know whether to have a drink or a really big cry.

“There were a few of us in the public gallery and we were all holding hands. I felt like we were on a rollercoaster.

“It was the longest pause when everyone came in and we were waiting for the four and when I heard a three for the ‘ayes’ I was quite positive.

“It was quite extraordinary. I turned around and gave Kim’s mum a great big hug.”

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, told the crowd: “This is for all the people who couldn’t be here today. This vote sends a clear message. Parliament stands with the public and change is coming.”

Sian Berry, a Green Party MP and one of the proposers of the Bill, told PA: “We all have experience of loved ones at the end of their lives that have influenced this. So many of my constituents have written to me telling me their stories. You really feel the importance of what you’re doing this for.

“I’m confident we have made the Bill robust and I do believe this reflects public opinion.”

Supporter Tim Murphy, 39, from London, said: “My friend David went to Dignitas four years ago and he had to die sooner than he should have had there been a workable law in this country.

“This will impact so many people. So much of the [opposition] campaign has been hypothetical situations in the future but not taking into consideration the actual deaths that have occurred.”

Those opposed to the Bill were visibly disappointed. People had gathered to pray before the vote but the crowd of white-shirted campaigners quickly dispersed following the result. Many packed up their signs and left the square and did not speak to the press.

Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally, a former chief nursing officer for England who sits in the House of Lords, said: “Every person is of immeasurable and irreducible value, and should be able to access the care and support that they need – a principle that I know is shared by those of all faiths and none.

“We must oppose a law that puts the vulnerable at risk and instead work to improve funding and access to desperately needed palliative care services.”

Sean Redfearn, 26, representing Christian Concern, said: “It’s disappointing the nation is stepping closer for people to take their own lives.”

“There is no progress as progress suggests flourishing and there’s no flourishing with allowing the ending of a life.”