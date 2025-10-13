Michael Caine and Alan Shearer among those urging PM to ban smacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Sir Michael Caine and former England footballer Alan Shearer have called on the Prime Minister to ban smacking, urging him to be “brave and lead with courage and compassion”.

They are among a host of famous faces and campaigners who have signed a letter to Sir Keir Starmer to be handed in to Downing Street on Tuesday.

Sir Michael said he is proud to be part of the call for an end to such a “damaging and harmful practice”.

The signatories, including actors Natalie Dormer and Samantha Morton, argue that in England, where smacking is not completely outlawed, children currently have less protection from physical harm than adults.

Wales made any type of corporal punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking, illegal in March 2022, while Scotland introduced a similar ban in November 2020.

But according to the Children Act 2004 which applies in England, it is unlawful to hit your child, except where it is “reasonable punishment”, and this is judged on a case-by-case basis.

There is also a similar defence to smacking in Northern Ireland and a change in the law there would require the agreement of the Stormont Executive.

The letter stated that an “outdated and damaging defence in the law still allows a parent or guardian to argue that it is okay to physically harm their child”.

The signatories insist it has “no place in 21st century England”.

The letter, co-ordinated by the NSPCC and supported by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and children’s charity Barnardo’s, said: “We believe that it is never ‘reasonable’ to hit a child.

“It is harm, plain and simple. And the current law sends a dangerous message that striking a child can be excused.”

Addressing Sir Keir directly, signatories said: “Prime Minister, this is your opportunity to be brave and lead with courage and compassion.

“We ask you to stand up, alongside us, for every child’s right to safety, dignity, and respect. It’s time to end the physical punishment of children in England, for good.”

Sir Michael said: “I am proud to sign this letter and support this NSPCC campaign calling for the end of physical punishment on children in England.

“Many other countries around the world, including Wales and Scotland, have already changed the law to ensure children have the same protection from being hit as adults.

“Now is the moment for England to join them and draw a line under this damaging and harmful practice once and for all.”

Campaigners want a ban to be legislated for through an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

Bafta-winning actress Morton, who is an NSPCC ambassador for childhood, said: “Physical punishment of children is never reasonable, and the law in England needs to be changed to address this.

“It’s vague, it’s harmful, and it leaves children less protected than adults.

“I’m proud to stand with the NSPCC at Downing Street today and call on Government to act to protect children and ensure that the law is clear, equal and most of all, keeps every child safe from harm.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “While we are looking closely at the legal changes made in Wales and Scotland in relation to reasonable punishment, we have no plans to legislate at this stage.

“The landmark Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, a key part of our plan for change, represents the most transformative piece of child protection legislation in a generation, including wholesale reform of the children’s social care system and better information sharing between education, health and social workers to stop vulnerable children falling through the cracks.”