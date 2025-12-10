Safeguards ‘seriously lacking’ in Holyrood’s assisted dying Bill, warns Forbes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Forbes has warned that safeguards are “still seriously lacking” in legislation before Holyrood to give terminally ill people the right to seek help to die.

The Scottish Deputy First Minister said “critical amendments” to Liam McArthur’s assisted dying Bill had not been passed when they were considered by a Holyrood committee.

As a result, she said: “Safeguards are still seriously lacking in the legislation.

“It leaves a huge risk that this Bill will lead to people dying who want to live.”

With the Scottish Government having adopted a neutral stance on the legislation, Ms Forbes stressed she was speaking in a personal capacity.

She highlighted the failure to pass changes to the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill “relating to identifying coercion, or whether an individual is motivated to die by factors unrelated to their terminal illness”.

Ms Forbes was joined by Labour MSP Michael Marra and Conservative Edward Mountain in highlighting concerns they share about the legislation – which is expected to come before MSPs for a final vote in March.

The three MSPs used Human Rights Day 2025 on Wednesday to sign a joint statement claiming the Bill as it stands “jeopardises the rights of disabled people and others in Scotland”.

They warned the legislation “risks creating a society where people choose to end their lives through the NHS because they can’t get support to live, such as social care, healthcare, housing and benefits”.

While almost 300 changes were proposed to the Bill Ms Forbes noted only 74 amendments had been passed, and in their statement the MSPs said “too many reasonable amendments have been rejected”.

The three politicians said: “As MSPs with very different political outlooks we are united in our concerns about the Assisted Dying Bill.

“Every member of the Scottish Parliament wants to ensure compassionate, dignified care at the end of life. We worry that the Bill before us won’t lead to better care but instead entrench greater injustice and inequality in Scotland.”

Speaking at an event in Holyrood on Wednesday, Mr Marra said the “right thing” would be for MSPs to vote down the Bill when it comes before them.

He said “the whole of the Parliament was led to understand that safeguards would be improved” when the Bill was considered in detail by Holyrood’s Health Committee, but “that has not happened”.

Mr Marra added: “I understand very much the motives and compassion of those who have supported those dying in pain, but having studied the issue and engaged with interest groups and constituents, I came to the view that risk of internal coercion are too great in a country that is as unequal as our own.”

Mr Mountain stressed the need to improve palliative care for those who are terminally ill.

He said: “There is a huge feeling out there that sometimes if you don’t have palliative care, the best thing is to end your life, and that seriously worries me, that is what worries me most about this Bill.

“If we don’t offer people proper palliative care, and we don’t offer them options apart from assisted suicide, that is not the way forward.”

Mr McArthur has previously said there are “strong protections and safeguards” included in the legislation.

Changes agreed to the Bill now mean that someone with a terminal illness will have to be 18 or older before they can seek help to die, while other amendments will make it an offence to coerce a terminally ill person into taking the substance used to end their life.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr McArthur said: “I am confident that my proposals represent a compassionate, robust and well-safeguarded Bill allowing Scots access to the choice of an assisted death if they have an advanced, progressive terminal illness and the mental capacity to make the decision.

“Under the current ban on assisted dying, terminally ill people are taking matters into their own hands, ending their own lives at home or travelling to Switzerland.

“In denying people choice when they need it most, it puts dying people – and their loved ones – in an intolerable position.

“Banning assisted dying merely drives it underground, disempowering dying people and failing to provide meaningful, upfront scrutiny of decisions.

“Throughout this process, I have been committed to ensuring the right protections are in place, and the Bill I have put forward has safety measures woven into the fabric of the proposals.”