Vital routes to be protected as part of buses overhaul

Vital bus services will be protected from sudden cuts under new legislation, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Councils in England will put strict requirements in place before “socially necessary” routes can be changed or cancelled, the department said.

This is aimed at services to locations such as hospitals and schools.

The measure is part of the Government’s Bus Services Bill, which reached its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday.

This will lead to an overhaul of buses, such as by giving all local transport authorities new powers to run their own services.

The Government will also reduce some of the red tape involved in bus franchising, including reducing the minimum period between local areas taking control of services and being allowed to start operations.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “We’re committed to giving local leaders the power to shape the bus services their communities rely on.

“Our Bus Services Bill is a big step forward, protecting vital services that people depend on to get to work, school or essential appointments.

“We have taken a decisive step towards better buses, building on our £1 billion investment to improve and maintain bus services, keeping people connected, driving up living standards and growing the economy.”

Ben Plowden, of lobby group the Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Buses are the most-used form of public transport.

“Preserving vital bus services has long been central to our campaigning, so the new protections in the Bus Services Bill are very welcome indeed.

“Protecting existing services, and identifying and filling gaps in the network, is the way to ensure everyone can access opportunities and stay connected.”

Conservative shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon attacked the Bus Services Bill as “an ideological move that threatens essential services”.

He said: “They scrapped the £2 fare cap, slashed support for routes, and now want to strip away safeguards so councils can seize control of networks they aren’t capable of operating.

“This is about Labour clinging to a fantasy of municipal socialism, whatever the cost to those who rely on local transport. Without the requirement to prove any benefit to passengers, Labour-run councils will be free to run yet another public service into the ground.

“We’re not opposed to local decision-making. But this Bill offers no real investment, no credible delivery model, and no route to better services.”