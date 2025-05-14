Organist celebrates 56 years of music with recital for Glasgow’s 850th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An organist will celebrate more than 56 years of performing in Glasgow at a special recital to honour his contribution to the city’s cultural life on Wednesday.

Bill Hutcheson first performed a recital at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on October 22 1969 and he has played the attraction regularly ever since.

Fifty years ago, Mr Hutcheson performed as part of celebrations marking Glasgow’s 800th anniversary and since the gallery reopened after a refurbishment in 2006 he has often played during daily recitals.

On Wednesday, he will play once more to mark the city’s 850th anniversary and will later be presented with a commemorative plate in recognition of his service.

The recital will feature A Glasgow Flourish, arranged by Mr Hutcheson and woven with familiar melodies linked to the city; Kelvingrove, a piece specially commissioned for Mr Hutcheson by his family and composed by John Barber; and the finale from Sonata No 4 by Alexandre Guilmant, among other pieces.

He said: “It’s been a privilege to play this magnificent instrument for over five decades and to be part of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations.

“The organ is like an old friend, capable of anything from a whisper to a roar. What makes these recitals so special is the audience. They’re open to everything, from Bach to swing to the unexpected.

“In a city renowned for music, it’s a pleasure to bring joy to so many people, in one of our finest museums.”

Lord Provost of Glasgow Jacqueline McLaren said: “Bill’s dedication to the world-famous organ recitals in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has enriched our city’s cultural heritage and brought joy to countless visitors.

“His performances have become a favourite tradition and, for some, a happy introduction to the world of organ music, usually more associated with places of worship.

“This milestone is even more momentous as Bill took part in the Glasgow 800 celebrations.

“Today, fifty years on, we honour his commitment, exceptional service and his place as an integral part of Glasgow’s vibrant cultural life.”