Banksy interviews Tox in the Big Issue and explains use of Tox’s tag in his work

Street artist Banksy has explained why he has used the tag of “London’s most imprisoned graffiti writer”, Tox, in the background of some of his works in a rare interview.

Banksy, whose official identity still remains unknown, speaks to Tox, whose real name is Daniel Halpin, for a special edition of the Big Issue magazine, which goes on sale on St Patrick’s Day.

The magazine has been taken over from cover to cover by graffiti writer 10Foot, and will also feature an Irish language poem from rap trio Kneecap.

Tox is best known for spraying his tag on the London Underground network, and has been dubbed “London’s most imprisoned graffiti writer”, having claimed to have been arrested more than 40 times.

In 2011 Tox was jailed and prosecutors referred to him as “no Banksy”, which inspired Banksy to do his Child Blowing Bubbles work in Camden Town featuring Tox’s tag.

Banksy is quoted as opening the interview saying: “Hello Tox. Are you allowed to carry pens on a bus yet?”, a reference to Tox reportedly being banned from carrying pens on public transport, under threat of jail time.

Tox, whose signature tag features the word Tox followed by the year, says: “It wasn’t 30 days, it was five years maximum cos it was breach of Asbo, I think that’s what you’re on about init?

“Asbo means anti-social behaviour order where they could lock you up for stuff that wasn’t actually a criminal offence, stuff like trespass and carrying a can of spray paint.

“I done nine prison sentences in all, six months here, six months there, I got sent to prison for not having a train ticket once, a couple times for just possessing a can of spray paint without even using it.

“I served four months for having a glass bottle in my hand cos they said I could use it to scratch windows.

“From age 18 I was going in and out of Feltham with all the other unfortunate childhood souls of society.”

Banksy also tells Tox: “In several of my paintings I’ve put your tag in the background.

“I kind of use it to signify ‘generic urban decay, damage and abandonment’. No offence. I guess I should’ve asked beforehand, but is that OK?”

Tox responds: “I don’t mind.

“I always had people saying, ‘Banksy’s using your name, when are you going to call him and cash in, he owes you money’ and I was like ‘Nah I don’t care, he stuck me up, I don’t care, let him do it’.

“I just cared about painting graffiti and stealing spray paint and being me init.”

It comes as 10Foot prepares to launch Long Dark Tunnel, a top secret London exhibition featuring his work and that of Tox and graffiti artist Fume, with its location being revealed on March 21.

At the exhibition’s opening night, an exclusive 10Foot, Tox25 and Fume DDS limited edition print will be on sale, with all proceeds going to the Big Issue.

Also featuring in the issue will be a short story by writer Jonathan Meades, and contributions from musician and composer Mica Levi, as well as war reporter and Popular Front founder Jake Hanrahan.

10Foot previously said of the Big Issue takeover: “I’ve given all the space to people who do great work and don’t get recognised. London is not dead, however hard the system tries to strangle it.

“I hope the vendors come up hard from this and I hope everyone goes to see the 10Foot Tox25 Fume show – it’s so far from a bunch of pictures in a white room, it’s emotional and messy and is the culmination of decades and decades of underground artwork.”

The 10Foot Big Issue special will go on sale on Monday March 17 across the UK, and can be bought from street vendors or online through the Big Issue Shop.