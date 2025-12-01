Deck the paws! Big Issue tabards help vendors’ dogs keep warm this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs who stand on pitches alongside Big Issue vendors are to receive their own version of the sellers’ red tabard.

The social enterprise has partnered with Animal Friends Insurance to kit out the canine companions with specially designed dog tabards.

Big Issue said the tabards recognise the valuable contribution of dogs who endure long spells in wet and cold weather to provide companionship to their vendor owners.

They have already been distributed to a trial group of vendors across the UK, including Ian Duff, who sells the Big Issue in Bath with his dogs Trigger and Marlene.

He said: “It’s really important that those tabards stand out, they’re in the Christmas colour as well. My customers already love them and I’ve got new people coming up every day saying they’re fantastic.”

Another recipient of a dog tabard is Bella, a Yorkshire terrier belonging to Martin McKenzie, who sells the Big Issue in London.

Big Issue ambassador Chris Packham visited his pitch and heard how the tabards are translating to sales.

Mr McKenzie said: “A five-minute walk can take an hour with Bella, we have to stop and say hello to so many people. These tabards mean she’s getting even more attention and bringing customers my way.”

Packham said: “Many Big Issue vendors are social people who enjoy interaction and with Martin, he’s got the greatest asset in Bella. She’s just absolutely delightful, and she’s got her own fan club, as we saw.

“We were with him for around half-an-hour, and there must have been at least six people that came up and petted Bella that she knew. These adorable dog tabards will create another talking point and help Martin build that loyal customer base that he’s reliant on to make a living.”

Richard Mills, chief executive at Animal Friends Insurance, said: “Animal Friends was created with a simple wish – to bring more kindness and compassion into the lives of all animals, no matter their size, species, or home.

“Supporting positive change in animal welfare and conservation is at the very heart of what we do, so it feels incredibly meaningful to be working alongside the Big Issue.

“These tabards not only show recognition to the valuable contribution of those who endure long spells in harsh weather to provide companionship to their vendor owners, they also highlight the pivotal role these furry friends play in their owners’ lives.”

Russell Blackman, managing director of Big Issue, said: “We’re grateful to Animal Friends for enabling us to create such an adorable talking point for our vendors as we arrive in December, their most important sales month of the year.”