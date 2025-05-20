Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a firefighter killed in a blaze at a former RAF base in Oxfordshire last week have paid tribute to her “bravery and fearlessness” as they described her as a “force to be reckoned with”.

Jennie Logan, 30, of Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, died in the major incident at Bicester Motion on Thursday alongside fellow firefighter Martyn Sadler, 38, and member of the public David Chester, 57.

Two further firefighters suffered serious injuries and are in hospital in a stable condition, Thames Valley Police said.

In a statement released by the force, Ms Logan’s mother, father and sister Emilie said: “When Jennie’s pager went off, there was no stopping her. Never did we think that when running out the door last Thursday, to give it her all, like she always did, it would be for the final time.

“Her bravery and fearlessness shone through right until the end. Our lives will never be the same, we’ll miss her beautiful smile and zest for life.

“She will always be our hero and we are so immensely proud of her. Forever in our hearts.”

The family said Ms Logan was a “much loved daughter and sister” and “mum” to her dog Mouse.

They added: “We still can’t believe we’ll never see her again, driving around Bicester collecting her dogs, which were like a second family.

“Also, at such a young age, setting up her own dog business and making it such a success, was truly inspirational to us all.

“She found her calling three years ago when she joined the fire service where she could use her incredible strength and determination.

“Jennie was a force to be reckoned with but to everyone who knew her, she was such a loving, caring, thoughtful person, who would do anything and everything to help.

“She lived life at 100mph, juggling her business with her love for rugby, where she made some truly amazing friends.”

On Tuesday Thames Valley Police said the fire service had brought the fire under control and made the area safe.

The force has taken over the scene and is investigating the cause, treating the deaths as unexplained.

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray said: “We have now taken primacy for the incident and our major crime unit is carrying out an unexplained death investigation.

“I want to reiterate that this is currently not a criminal investigation; however, we will follow the evidence as our inquiries continue.

“The building is currently being assessed by structural engineers to understand whether it is safe to allow our officers and partners to carry out examinations at the scene.

“We will be supported by the fire service in trying to establish the cause of the fire.”

The force said the fire’s major incident status had been removed and there is no information to suggest anyone else is in the building.

A golden plaque has been installed at the entrance to the site, with a tribute reading: “Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Bicester Motion. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected by the sad loss of two firefighters and the member of the public. Love from the Bicester community.”