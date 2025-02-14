Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The travel firm behind the controversial Bibby Stockholm migrant barge has been handed another £150m government contract, just months after Labour shut the vessel down following a litany of issues.

The barge, which was based in Portland Port in Dorset, was used to house asylum seekers from 2023-2024 and was plagued with problems, including an outbreak of legionnaires disease that forced the temporary evacuation of residents onboard.

An asylum seeker, Leonard Farruku, also took his own life on the barge in 2023, and other residents warned the site was unsafe and overcrowded.

Corporate Travel Management (CTM), an Australian travel firm which was previously slammed for its handling of Covid quarantine hotels, was given the £1.6bn two-year Bibby contract to provide asylum ships and other accommodation. However, the value will now be significantly less than this, after Labour decided to close down the Bibby Stockholm.

Now CTM has been given a further £150m contract to organise government travel services from 2025 to 2028, research company Tussell has found.

open image in gallery Tugboats tow the Bibby Stockholm barge on January 30, 2025 in Portland, England. ( Getty Images )

Tussell estimates that since 2015 CTM has won a total of 143 contracts worth £3.1bn.

On its website, CTM describes itself as “a global provider of innovative and cost-effective travel solutions spanning corporate, events, leisure, loyalty and wholesale travel”.

Then-prime minister Rishi Sunak announced plans for two further barges to be purchased to house up to 1,000 migrants in June 2023, but they never materialised and the only barge in use was the Bibby Stockholm.

CTM chief executive Jamie Pherous told the Australian Financial Review newspaper in a 2020 interview that the company received Covid-related contracts from the UK government after a person “close to” then prime minister Boris Johnson called him for help.

The first contract involved repatriating UK citizens from abroad. CTM then got involved in providing hotel quarantine services but faced criticism for the high prices.

open image in gallery Leonard Farruku died on the Bibby Stockholm barge in December 2023 ( PA )

All asylum seekers were moved off the Bibby Stockholm barge by the end of December last year, and it was pictured in January being towed out of Portland Port.

Migrants on the barge said they felt like prisoners, were searched every time they went outside, and were unable to see their friends due to the detention-like conditions on the barge.

One asylum seeker told researchers last year: “They search everything - we have to remove belts, caps, jackets, then go through the scanner and luggage would go through the machine. If we have liquids, they check this. I tried to avoid the staff all the time. If they said something rude I kept silent.

“If you do something, they make reports. Because of this, when I was there I didn’t go outside of the barge for 14 days, for two weeks. I just stayed in the room, because of the depression. I was so stressed because of my case.”