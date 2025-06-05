Doctor ‘astounded’ by how quickly England cricket star’s daughter died

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctor who treated the daughter of an England cricket star has told a coroner's court he was "astounded" by the speed at which her condition deteriorated before her death.

Bethan James, 21, daughter of former Glamorgan and England cricketer Steve James, died on February 8, 2020, hours after being admitted to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).

A post-mortem examination found that Ms. James died of sepsis and pneumonia, with complications arising from Crohn's disease.

Dr. Duncan Thomas, who treated Ms. James, a journalism student at the University of South Wales, said he was surprised by how quickly her condition worsened after she was admitted to UHW.

Dr. Thomas also expressed "frustration" that Ms. James had not been taken to the resuscitation area sooner, which is reserved for treating the most seriously ill patients.

While he did not believe there was anything that could have been done to save her, an expert witness disagreed, saying earlier intervention could have made a "huge difference".

Addressing South Wales Central Coroner's Court on Thursday, Dr Thomas said: "I was, I think it's fair to say, astounded at how quickly Bethan was deteriorating.

"The rate of Bethan's deterioration was not something I had previously observed in someone of her age group, and, in my career, I have only ever seen it one more time."

While dealing with another emergency patient in cardiac arrest, Dr Thomas was informed of Ms James's worsening condition.

He said: "When I went back, Bethan was in a highly distressed state, likely as a result of multiple factors.

"She was on the edge of the bed, holding on to her mother - Bethan looked extraordinarily unwell.

"It was my clinical impression at that time that we would be looking at Bethan's cardiac arrest within a short period of time."

Throughout the inquest, concerns were raised over whether more could have been done earlier, including over paramedics failing to alert the hospital about the seriousness of Ms James's condition before she was brought in.

While Dr Thomas said the hospital should have received a "pre-alert", he did not believe it would have saved her life, with damage to multiple organs already present before she arrived.

"It's my belief that, unfortunately, Bethan would have died," he said.

"Bethan's presentation and rate of deterioration were incredibly atypical of someone of her age group."

He told the coroner, Patricia Morgan, that Ms James was suffering from a viral, rather than bacterial, form of sepsis, which meant that any antibiotics they were using would not have helped.

"There would have been nothing that we were providing that would have stopped the ongoing pathology of the viral infection," he said.

Dr Thomas said Ms James's death had a "profound" impact on him and other staff at the hospital, adding: "I wish there was something I could have done".

Dr Anurag Joshi, the pathologist who carried out Ms James's post-mortem examination, said Crohn's, an inflammatory bowel disease which he listed as a contributory factor in her death, can lead to immune suppression.

Ms James had suffered with gastrointestinal issues for most of her life and had been diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2019.

Following complaints of being short of breath, Ms James was diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia in late January and given antibiotics.

Her condition continued to decline and she was taken to Llandough hospital twice before she was admitted to UHW on February 8.

Dr Chris Danbury, an expert witness from University Hospital Southampton, said he disagreed that nothing could have been done to help Ms James.

Dr Thomas had said not moving Ms James to the resuscitation area earlier had led to around an hour's delay in testing her lactate levels, but he did not think the treatment would have been different.

High levels of lactate in the blood indicate a problem with the body's oxygen supply and are often elevated in those with sepsis.

Dr Danbury said knowing that Ms James's levels were high could have helped provide treatments, such as fluids, sooner, with the hour's delay making a "huge difference".

"I see patients like this frequently and if you intervene aggressively as they come through the door, you can avoid cardiac arrest," he said.

He disagreed that the case was atypical, arguing it fit with a patient who had been "partially treated" for pneumonia.

He also disagreed with the assessment that it was most likely to have been a viral form of sepsis, instead believing that there was a bacterial element that did not show up in the post-mortem examination.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until June 17.