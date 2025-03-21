The ‘knockout’ market town named the UK’s best place to live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Essex market town of Saffron Walden has been named the best place to live in the UK in The Sunday Times’ annual Best Places to Live guide.

Judges praised the town's "knockout" good looks and compared its market to those found in the South of France.

The accolade was announced online on Friday, with a condensed version appearing in a Sunday Times supplement this weekend.

The guide assesses 72 locations across the UK, considering factors ranging from schools and transport to broadband speeds, culture, green spaces, and the health of the high street.

Saffron Walden's appeal, according to the judges, lies in its blend of convenient commuter access to both London and Cambridge, high-performing state schools, and a thriving cultural scene.

The town also boasts a burgeoning "foodie scene" and a revitalised high street, successfully combining chain stores with independent businesses.

The guide notes that locals compare Saffron Walden's Saturday market to those found in the South of France.

open image in gallery Bridge End Garden in Saffron Walden

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “It is easy to feel overwhelmed by everything going on in the world, but there really is so much to celebrate as we look closer to home. From small gestures that lift the everyday – like verges blooming with daffodils and volunteer-run dementia cafes, to larger initiatives, from repair cafes to new railway stations.”

Judges looked for thriving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.

Locations on this year’s list come in all shapes and sizes, from the island of Tiree in Scotland and the remote Welsh village of Maenclochog to the suburbs of big, cities like London, Leeds and Liverpool.

Ms Davies added: “High house prices are no barrier to inclusion – as long as they provide value for money. Different people will be looking for different qualities when they are choosing a place to live.

“One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”

open image in gallery Snowdrops at Audley End Garden in Saffron Walden ( PA Archive )

Regional winners were also selected (locations are in alphabetical order and are not ranked):

East: Chelmsford, Essex

Judges praised its schools and transport connections.

London: Walthamstow

Walthamstow was described by judges as diverse, vibrant and cool without being frosty.

Midlands: Ilmington, Warwickshire

Ilmington, perched on the edge of the Cotswolds, was described by the judges as a blissful example of village life as it should be.

North and North East: Ilkley, West Yorkshire

The “get up and go” of the community and the sporting and cultural opportunities for young people impressed judges.

open image in gallery Dundrum Castle in Co Down

Northern Ireland: Dundrum, Co Down

The setting for Dundrum was described as magical, with a strong food scene and the buzz of Belfast not far away.

North West: Woolton, Liverpool

Judges described it as a gloriously family-friendly place to put down roots, with excellent schools, parks and even a patch of woodland.

Scotland: North Berwick

North Berwick was named overall best place to live in the UK in 2024 and takes top spot in Scotland this year due to its beaches, quality schools and thriving independent businesses.

open image in gallery The view of North Berwick from North Berwick Law

South East: Petersfield, Hampshire

Judges said there is always something happening in Petersfield’s historic streets, set against the backdrop of the South Downs countryside.

South West: The Chew Valley, Somerset

Judges said the area is a rural idyll and home to an impressive selection of forward-thinking, sustainable rural businesses.

Wales: Gower Peninsula, Swansea

Judges were impressed with cool, creative and sustainable independent businesses springing up in villages and hamlets in the “wilder corners of the peninsula”.