Chambers backs Jim Gavin for Fianna Fail presidential nominee

Jim Gavin would make an “exceptional president”, the deputy leader of Fianna Fail said, as he backed the former Dublin GAA manager to become the party’s nominee.

During a day of several major developments in the Fianna Fail nomination process, Jack Chambers said he would be “fully supporting” Mr Gavin.

Mr Chambers told reporters it was his understanding that Mr Gavin will seek the party’s nomination.

“He would make a brilliant candidate for the party, someone who has served in many roles with distinction, integrity and humility and I think he will make an exceptional candidate.”

Mr Chambers said Mr Gavin is “very serious” about a potential candidacy, adding that he would get a lot of support among the parliamentary party.

It came after party MEP and other hopeful Billy Kelleher said it was “healthy” for Fianna Fail to have a contest for its presidential nomination.

Mr Kelleher was speaking after formally declaring his intention to seek backing.

Meanwhile, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said he was not ruling himself out of the race, as he expressed disappointment that his party’s leadership had failed to express support for him.

Mr Ahern and Mr Kelleher were among party stalwarts who attended a special mass at Glasnevin Cemetery on Friday, marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Eamon de Valera.

Mr Kelleher told reporters that it was a “good thing” for other people to put their name forward as a candidate for Fianna Fail’s nomination.

His party colleague and Further Education Minister James Lawless endorsed Mr Gavin, a move followed shortly thereafter by Mr Chambers’ echoing that support.

Mr Kelleher said: “I don’t know Jim well, but I know his record in terms of the GAA and what he’s achieved in that.”

He added: “The name Jim Gavin is synonymous with success, but from my perspective, you know, I feel I have a lot to offer as well.”

Mr Kelleher said he welcomed discussion on who the candidate should be, but added: “In that choice, there’s debate around the type of candidate.

“Do they carry the values of our party? Are they pro-European? Are they pro-enterprise? These are the key issues.”

At the same event, Mr Ahern said he had repeatedly sought an answer from the Fianna Fail leadership about whether they would support him.

Mr Ahern said: “I never rule myself out. If you never rule yourself out, you’re still in.”

He said he had been seeking an answer from party electoral officials since December 16.

He said he did not get an answer and found it “very disappointing” to see recent reports that the leadership would not support him.

Asked if this meant he was prepared to seek a nomination against the wishes of the leadership, he repeated that he had not ruled himself out.

Asked about Mr Ahern’s comments, Mr Chambers said he was “not aware of that”.

He said he had “huge respect for Bertie Ahern” but that he believed Mr Gavin was the best candidate.

Earlier, Mr Kelleher said he had first been approached by Fianna Fail figures in April and May about running, but there was no formal process in place at the time.

He said that once he publicly called for a process to allow people to put their names forward, in August, he was approached again by party members.

“I spoke with Micheal Martin, the leader of the party, last night, and I informed him that I will be putting my name forward,” he told RTE’s News At One programme.

Mr Kelleher, a former Cork North-Central TD and junior minister, who was a farmer before becoming a politician, said he would be a unifying force as president.

Asked if Mr Martin was happy that he was looking to become a candidate, he said: “I honestly believe that nobody who leads a democratic party could be unhappy with having a robust, rigorous debate within the party to find a candidate to represent the party in a very important (election).”

Fianna Fail’s parliamentary party is expected to make a decision on the presidential election in the early autumn.

So far, left-wing independent Catherine Connolly is the only candidate who has secured the backing needed to get on the presidential ballot paper.

The Galway TD has the backing of Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit-Solidarity and independents.

Sinn Fein has yet to announce whether it will support Ms Connolly or run its own candidate.

Heather Humphreys and Sean Kelly are in a race to secure the Fine Gael nomination, after the withdrawal of Mairead McGuinness in mid-August “on medical advice”.

A presidential election is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before the second term of President Michael D Higgins ends on November 11.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be nominated either by 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

Although figures such as MMA fighter Conor McGregor and Riverdance star Michael Flatley have said they are looking to run as presidential candidates, they would need to have this support to be on the ballot paper.