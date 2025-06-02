Soldier was missing for three weeks before body was found in barracks – inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a British soldier who was missing for three weeks before his decomposing body was found in bed at his barracks said they had been left with “so many questions” about his death.

Father-of-three Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan, 33, was discovered on January 23 2020 in his bedroom at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire.

An inquest heard L/Cpl Mongan had “obviously been dead for some time” when he was found, and had last been seen around December 27.

The hearing was told that decomposition made it difficult for doctors to determine a cause of death, and it had been recorded in a post-mortem examination report as “unascertained”.

A coroner heard the two most likely causes were considered to be poisoning, after barbiturates were found in L/Cpl’s system, or a sudden abnormality of the heart, but a Home Office pathologist told the inquest he could not say which of these was the most likely.

Dr Nigel Cooper said: “I’ve thought about this long and hard but I just don’t think I can, I don’t think I have enough positive evidence to go in one direction or the other.”

The inquest heard that an empty bottle of Jack Daniels was found in L/Cpl Mongan’s bedroom but it is not known when it was drunk.

Dr Cooper said he was aware that barbiturates were “effective” in causing an overdose, and L/Cpl Mongan had expressed suicidal thoughts in the days leading up to his disappearance.

A statement from paramedic Paula Spence said L/Cpl Mongan was found face down on his bed, and that he had initially been discovered by friends, who said he had not been seen at work since around Christmastime.

She said there was “no evidence of self harm or suicide” at the scene but this could not be ruled out as a potential cause of death.

The statement read: “I do remember someone at the scene saying Bernard had been getting into fitness lately and taking supplements.”

A toxicology report found amobarbital in L/Cpl Mongan’s system, but said it was at a level associated with a “therapeutic dose”.

The inquest heard amobarbital was a sedative that is not currently legally prescribed in the UK.

The inquest heard the chances of protein supplements contributing to his death were “vanishingly rare” if they were obtained legally.

A statement from L/Cpl Mongan’s mother Mary Mongan said it was “devastating for all of us that Bernard is no longer with us”.

She said: “His death has left us with so many questions, I still can’t understand it.

“Losing Bernard has been a traumatic experience and came as a shock to all of us.”

L/Cpl Mongan’s wife Beth Mongan said they had three daughters together and had separated by the time of his death but remained close.

Mrs Mongan said: “When I first met Bernie I was struck by his love of music, books and adventure.

“He had a wicked sense of humour and always tried to make people smile.

“Bernie was an absolutely amazing dad. Despite our differences as time went on I could never fault him for the love and adoration he showed to our daughters.”

She said one of the things L/Cpl Mongan loved about the Army was travelling to different places, and that was one of the reasons he had joined.

“Bernie was the first person to offer help when it was needed,” Mrs Mongan said.

“Bernie was a sweetheart. If he could help you he would, he was a big softie.

“He struggled with acceptance throughout his life… If he was bullied or targeted it was hard for him to accept.”

After an Army investigation into L/Cpl Mongan’s death in 2021, Mrs Mongan said her husband “felt bullied” and was “telling people he was afraid”.

The inquest, which is scheduled to last three weeks, continues.