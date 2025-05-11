Train crashes into car on level crossing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train crashed into a car on a level crossing between Colchester and Ipswich, Greater Anglia said.

All train lines were blocked after the crash on Sunday afternoon, the rail operator said.

Emergency services and Network Rail response teams were called to Station Road in Bentley.

One person was assessed at the scene but no one was injured, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said.

The train lines reopened on Sunday evening, but disruption was expected to continue until late into the evening.

Greater Anglia posted on X saying: “Due to a collision at a level crossing between Colchester and Ipswich, all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

It later added: “We have been made aware of a train hitting a car at a level crossing between Colchester and Ipswich.

“Emergency services and Network Rail response teams have been dispatched, as well as train engineers.

“We currently have no estimate for when the line will re-open until response teams arrive.”

National Rail posted on X just after 8pm to say all lines had re-opened, but disruption was expected to last until at least 10pm.

Routes between Colchester, Ipswich and Norwich have been affected.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance and the Basics critical care paramedic car was sent to Station Road Bentley this afternoon following reports of a vehicle struck by a train.

“One person was assessed at the scene, but no-one was injured in the incident.”

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Bentley level crossing at 4.19pm today following reports that a train had hit a car.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and officers are now working to recover the vehicle and review the full circumstances of what happened.”