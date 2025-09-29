Starmer welcomes Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and calls on Hamas to agree

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and called on Hamas to agree to it.

The Prime Minister urged the terror group to “end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages”.

His words came after the US President’s 20-point plan was unveiled on Monday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw his support behind it at a press conference at the White House.

Sir Keir said: “The new US initiative to deliver an end to the war in Gaza is profoundly welcome and I am grateful for President Trump’s leadership.

“We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately.”

He continued: “We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.

“Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages.

“Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire.

“We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.”

Mr Trump’s plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line”, and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza.

Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”.

The “Board of Peace” will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over.

Mr Trump told reporters after his meeting with Mr Netanyahu: “One of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man.”

Sir Tony, who took the UK into the Iraq War in 2003, served as Middle East envoy for the quartet of international powers – the US, the EU, Russia and the UN – after leaving office.

Recently, he has been part of high-level planning talks with the US and other parties about the future of Gaza.

Responding to Monday’s announcement, Sir Tony said Mr Trump’s plan is “bold and intelligent” and offers “the best chance” of ending the war.

He thanked the US President for his willingness to chair the “Board of Peace”, labelling it a “huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza”.

While Mr Trump’s peace plan has secured the support of Israel, as well as Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamas have not yet agreed to it.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that, if Hamas rejects the deal, Mr Netanyahu would have his “full backing to do what you would have to do”.

Mr Netanyahu hailed the plan as a “critical step” towards peace in Gaza and beyond.

He said: “I believe that, today, we’re taking a critical step towards both ending the war in Gaza and setting the stage for dramatically advancing peace in the Middle East – and I think beyond the Middle East, very important Muslim countries.

“I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims.

“It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, end its political rule and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.”

He warned: “But if Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.

“This can be done the easy way, or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done.”

The Israeli prime minister also confirmed that he had apologised to the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for the Israeli strike in Qatar on September 9.

He said he regrets “the loss of Qatari citizens”, who were not the target of the strikes.