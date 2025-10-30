Ferrari driver lost control of supercar and died after revving engine for girlfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A property developer lost control of his prized Ferrari car after he revved the engine so his girlfriend could hear the sound, an inquest heard.

Motorsports fan Benjamin Gladman, 31, died in the crash near Marlingford in Norfolk on 25 January.

His girlfriend Barbara Zart was injured but survived.

Former prime minister David Cameron, who was on a shooting weekend nearby, was among the first on the scene and his close protection officers, who are trained in first aid, tried to help.

Lord Cameron was not mentioned at Thursday’s inquest in Norwich, but the efforts of police officers in an unmarked vehicle were described.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Gladman’s mother Dr Hilary Sporton and twin brother Matthew Gladman described him as a “beautiful, generous soul who cared so much about others”.

Reading from a joint statement from the family, Ms Blake said Mr Gladman and his brother were business partners and had started a property development firm in Norwich.

Mr Gladman’s address was given as Brentwood in Essex, but the hearing was told he lived near to where he crashed.

The twins “shared a huge love for motor racing, including Formula One”, the family said.

“The boys even bought a Ferrari as an investment.”

open image in gallery Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, recorded that Mr Gladman died as the result of a road traffic collision and told his mother: ‘I’m so sorry that you’ve lose your son in this horrendous way’

The statement read by the coroner said the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale had a 3.6-litre petrol engine and the brothers “were always careful and respectful” when driving it.

Ms Zart said in a statement read by the coroner that her partner “wanted me to go out with him in his car, the Ferrari”.

“It was his favourite car, he had wanted since he was a little boy,” she said.

“Even though he doesn’t really use the car, it was an investment. He had it serviced every year.”

She said they had planned to drive into Norwich for coffee and “Ben had driven the road where the accident happened lots, he lived in the village”.

“I remember Ben wanted to show me the sound of the engine because it’s like the race engine,” Ms Zart said.

She said he would normally drive at 30mph but may have been driving at 50 to 60mph that day, still within the 60mph national speed limit for that section of road.

“I remember the car started to lose control,” she said.

A forensic collision report gave the time of the crash as 2.52pm, and noted the car had spun and hit a tree.

Peter Humphries, who was fishing nearby at Melton Ponds fishing lakes, said he “heard a very loud engine revving”.

“It lasted no more than five seconds then there was a loud bang,” he said.

open image in gallery The Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale was bought as an investment and the brothers ‘were always careful and respectful’ when driving it ( Associated Press )

He described the revving as “off the chart” and “unbelievably loud”.

Pc Alan Gould, who was driving an unmarked Land Rover Discovery, said he came across the crash and stopped to help, with fellow officers providing first aid.

Ms Blake said Mr Gladman died of multiple severe traumatic injuries in the crash at Bow Hill.

She said the motorist, who had adopted a husky cross rescue dog called Dobby, was a “Formula One enthusiast”.

“Hard-working, sounds like he was a thoroughly nice man in a happy relationship,” she said.

“Goes out to take his girlfriend out in his car, wants her to hear what it sounds like.”

She said police officers noted the muddy verge “may have contributed to the lack of grip” but that “we don’t know exactly why” the car left the road.

The coroner recorded that Mr Gladman died as the result of a road traffic collision and told his mother: “I’m so sorry that you’ve lose your son in this horrendous way.”

Loved ones who attended Thursday’s hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court did not wish to comment afterwards.