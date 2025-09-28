Digital ID will tackle illegal working and deter migrants, Starmer insists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted digital IDs will help stop people working illegally and deter migrants from coming to the UK.

The Prime Minister announced on Friday that the Government would introduce a new ID system by 2029 that would be mandatory for people working in the UK.

Ministers have said the ID will only be required as proof of the right to work in the UK as part of a bid to cut illegal immigration, but there is scope for its use to be widened in future to access public services.

More than two million people have signed a petition opposing the plans and calling them a “a step towards mass surveillance and digital control”.

Labour backbencher Bell Ribeiro-Addy has said the backlash shows people do not understand the purpose of the move and cast doubt on how it would stop people working in the shadow economy.

But Sir Keir said he was “absolutely convinced” that one of the reasons migrants travel through France to reach the UK is that it is easier to work illegally here than in other countries.

Put to him on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that those prepared to hire people illegally will not ask for ID, he said:

“We must be really clear. You must have ID, mandatory digital ID, in order to work, because we have to stop illegal working.

“If you look at any of the raids – we’ve massively increased the number of raids on working premises – it is absolutely clear that people are working illegally.”

He said the ID scheme means there will be an “automatic collection” of information so the Government knows who is working and can better enforce existing rules.

“But there’s no point people saying to me, ‘why do we need it?’ when we all acknowledge there is a problem,” Sir Keir said.

“People are working illegally in our economy. It is amongst the reasons that people want to come to the United Kingdom, we have to deal with that.

“I made a pledge that we would do whatever was necessary, use whatever tools were available to deal with illegal migration. I intend to do so.”

Ms Ribeiro-Addy, the MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, said the petition to Parliament showed the level of opposition to the move.

She told the BBC: “People don’t want to see this, and also they don’t understand it. What is the purpose of it? Now, I know there are many other countries that have these ID cards, but that hasn’t stopped the type of working that we’re talking about.”

She noted that UK citizens and migrants already have a means to prove their right to work and expressed concerns about data privacy.

“Migrants already have these biometric ID cards, and actually, what’s going to happen? We’re going to have this card. We don’t know which private company we’re going to hand it over to and how much profit they’re going to make from this.

“All these issues of people’s data and their civil liberties. And actually, for what? The types of working we’re trying to stop are not going to stop – the cash-in-hand type working.

“Those types of people that create that irregular type of work, they’re not going to be asking people for their digital ID card.”

The plans envisage digital ID being stored on smartphones in the same way as contactless payment cards or the NHS app, but the Government has said people will not be required to carry it or asked to produce it.