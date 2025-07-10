Little-Pengelly urges people to stop playing politics over Belfast bonfire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said people “playing politics” over a contentious loyalist bonfire in Belfast should step back and allow safety work on the site to continue.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has said it is “unthinkable” that the bonfire in the south of the city, which is on a site which contains asbestos and is close to an electricity substation which powers two hospitals, should be allowed to go ahead on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Church of Ireland archbishop has described an effigy of migrants in a boat on a separate bonfire in Co Tyrone as “inhuman and deeply sub-Christian”.

Tensions are continuing to smoulder around both of the bonfires which have attracted significant controversy.

In Belfast, a city council committee voted on Wednesday to send contractors to remove the towering pyre on Meridi Street off the Donegall Road.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) declared it a “major incident” as the force continues to consider a request from the council to help contractors remove it.

The DUP’s Ms Little-Pengelly said a “huge amount of hard work” had gone into ensuring the Belfast fire could happen safely.

In a social media post, she said: “I pay tribute to all those working hard on the ground to resolve any remaining issues, including the local bonfire builders.

“I have been engaging with our local DUP reps and other agencies throughout.

“This work will continue over the next hours and days.

“Those playing politics with the issue should step back and allow the work to continue on the ground.”

She added: As always, threat or violence is never acceptable.

“Work will continue and I am offering all my support to ensuring resolution is found.”

Mr Sheehan said the silence from political unionism over the controversy had been “deafening”.

He added: “They must step up and make it clear they do not support the burning of materials that threaten hospital power supplies and risk releasing asbestos into the air.

“The PSNI must act now to prevent this from escalating.

“Waiting until it’s too late is not an option. We need firm, immediate action.

“This bonfire poses a serious threat to the local community.

“Two nearby hospitals risk losing electricity, putting patients’ lives in danger.”

The Sinn Fein MLA added: “It is unthinkable that this bonfire could go ahead, endangering lives, damaging property and putting critical infrastructure at risk.”

The DUP leader on Belfast City Council, Sarah Bunting, said the council decision was “foolhardy” and risked increasing tensions with the local community.

In a social media post, she said: “The decision to remove the bonfire was made without adequate consultation or consideration of community impact, and we believe it requires further scrutiny.

“This decision is political not a health and safety one.

“It is foolhardy and has ramped tensions up in an area which has suffered considerably from interface problems.”

A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday that a Tactical Coordination Group had been established with multi-agency partners to ensure joint understanding and to comprehensively assess all of the risks associated with the request to assist contractors on the site.

“No decision has been taken at this stage and we continue to work with our partner agencies and community representatives on this matter,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, there have been calls to remove effigies of migrants in a boat that have been placed on a loyalist bonfire in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon in Co Tyrone.

The boat containing more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets was unveiled on top of the bonfire. Below the boat are several placards, one stating: “stop the boats”, and another: “veterans before refugees”.

Overnight, an Irish tricolour flag was also placed on top of the bonfire, which is scheduled to be lit on Thursday night.

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland John McDowell described the effigy as “racist, threatening and offensive”.

He added: “It certainly has nothing whatsoever to do with Christianity or with Protestant culture and is in fact inhuman and deeply sub-Christian.

“I hope that the many people from other countries, who live in that area, and who contribute so much to the economy and to the diversity of Dungannon, can be reassured that it does not in any way represent the feeling of the vast majority of their neighbours.”

There are around 300 bonfires set to be lit across Thursday and Friday night ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

The traditional fires are lit ahead of the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth Of July.

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.