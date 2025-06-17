Donal MacIntyre to be asked to help Noah Donohoe inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre is to be asked to provide assistance to the inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

A coroner told a court on Tuesday he expects the long-awaited proceedings to begin in November.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney is presiding over the inquest for the St Malachy’s College pupil.

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, who was in attendance for the hearing, is hoping to get answers to some of her questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

At the preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast, counsel to the coroner Peter Coll KC updated the court on applications for PIP (properly interested person) status from two participants and on expert and CCTV evidence and the disclosure of police information.

Mr Coll then addressed the court about the “Donal MacIntyre materials”.

The reporter, known for his undercover TV investigations, has been probing the disappearance of Noah. His investigation has been funded by online donations.

Mr Coll said there had already been correspondence with MacIntyre in relation to “certain materials which relate to his investigation”.

He suggested further correspondence be sent to the journalist to set out “why it is felt he may be in a position to assist the inquest”.

The barrister said: “To date Mr MacIntyre has been very helpful and he has voluntarily provided material to the inquest.

“We just have to continue to explore with him to how that might be further developed.”

Brenda Campbell KC, representing Ms Donohoe, said her client is “very grateful to Mr MacIntyre for the assistance he has given the inquest and material he has given the inquest so far”.

She added: “She is keen to make sure Noah’s inquest proceedings are the fullest possible exploration of all the evidence and for that reason she is grateful to Mr MacIntyre for the assistance he has given.

“If he can give further assistance in relation to any aspect of the evidence, then of course she would encourage him to do so.

“On her behalf we will engage with your counsel in correspondence with him.”

The court was also updated on correspondence with Meta’s UK lawyers about accessing information on Noah’s Instagram account.

Mr Coll said efforts are still ongoing in this regard. He said a court order may have to be served on Meta in the United States.

Mr Justice Rooney said: “I am concerned that a court order will be ignored, hopefully that won’t be the case.”

The inquest, which will be heard by a jury, has suffered a number of delays.

However, Mr Justice Rooney said he believes it is now on course to begin on November 3.

The next preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 9.