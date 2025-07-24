Bible belonging to ‘father of modern policing’ among exhibits for new museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bible which belonged to a man known as the father of modern policing is set to be among exhibits at a new museum planned for Belfast.

The Bible, which dates to 1608, belonged to Sir Robert Peel and will be the oldest item on display at the Museum of Policing for Northern Ireland

It is hoped the museum will be completed and open to the public by autumn 2028.

It is to be run by a new charitable company within the grounds of the existing police headquarters at Knock Road in east Belfast.

The Board of Trustees is to include representatives from the PSNI, the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation and the Police Historical Society (NI), alongside a number of independent members yet to be appointed.

Some £5.5 million has been set aside by government to fund the building project, while a further £385,000 has been secured from the Part-Time RUC Reserve pension settlement.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said it will be a facility for the whole community to enjoy.

“I am delighted that we will be able to progress the building of a new museum here at police headquarters,” he said.

“The museum will offer cross curricula and whole-life learning opportunities for schools, students, adults and community groups through exhibitions, educational programmes and engagement activities.

“This will be a facility that the whole community can enjoy as we highlight the ongoing role of policing in conflict resolution, reconciliation and keeping people safe.”

Stephen White, of the RUC GC Foundation, said the stories of police officers will be preserved for future generations.

“The foundation is proud to support this project to make the important role of policing more accessible and visible to our communities,” he said.

“It will exhibit the service and bravery of police officers across the decades and ensure that their stories are preserved for future generations.”

George Clarke, of the Police Historical Society (NI), added: “The Police Historical Society is delighted with plans for a new and fitting museum.

“The new facilities will enable us to present and preserve the many artefacts we hold relating to policing in Ireland.

“Our collection contains approximately 12,000 artefacts of a diverse nature including uniforms, medals and other items telling the story of policing from 1814 to the present day; our oldest exhibit is a Bible from 1608 which belonged to Sir Robert Peel.

“We look forward to these being accessible to the wider public to illustrate the history of policing over more than 200 years.”