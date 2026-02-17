Noah Donohoe police search delayed by ‘visceral’ atmosphere in crowd – inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police search for Noah Donohoe in a Belfast park was hampered due to a “visceral” atmosphere among a crowd of hundreds which had gathered in the area, an inquest into the death of the schoolboy has heard.

A former police inspector told a coroner’s court that political representatives had asked people to assist in looking for Noah in 2020.

The retired officer, who was the first to enter a stretch of the storm drain network as part of the search for Noah, said he believed the tunnels would have been a “very challenging place to survive if you were naked”.

The inquest at Belfast Coroner’s Court, which is being heard with a jury, is now in its fourth week.

Noah, a pupil of St Malachy’s College, was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was drowning.

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, attended the hearing on Tuesday.

A series of witness statements from retired inspector Menary, who previously managed the PSNI hazardous environment search (HES) team, were read to the jury.

Mr Menary told the inquest he had attended Northwood Linear Park in north Belfast on March 24, three days after Noah had gone missing.

The former inspector said that in the park there were “hundreds of local residents in quite an agitated state” due to the disappearance of Noah.

He said it took more than an hour to clear the park so police could begin an inspection of the storm drain tunnel system.

A subsequent statement said there were up to 400 people in the park.

Mr Menary said the crowd were “mostly well-meaning”, but that some were “behaving in a hostile fashion”.

He said: “It was simply not possible to engage in the search before clearing the park.”

Mr Menary was later asked by counsel for the coroner Declan Quinn about speculation among the crowd about what had happened to Noah.

The former officer said: “There was all sorts of social media speculation and rumour about what had happened.”

Mr Quinn asked if there had been rumours that Noah had been abducted.

Mr Menary said: “There was talk about Noah being abducted, paramilitaries, paedophiles, all sorts of nefarious people, that police were involved.”

He agreed with a suggestion that there was a “febrile atmosphere” at the scene.

Mr Menary added: “A lot of people were getting frustrated, a lot of people wanted to be there.

“There was some sort of anti-police feeling amongst a portion of the crowd, which is getting quite visceral and quite vocal at the time.”

Mr Quinn asked if it was correct that political representatives had called people to assist the search but were no longer at the scene.

Mr Menary agreed.

He added: “The crowd were milling around, some people were shouting, some people want to search, when our vehicles came on site… they were hanging around the cars, looking in backs of vans, trying to reach into vans.

“It got quite hostile.”

Mr Menary said the HES team searched above ground in Linear Park and below ground in the tunnels.

He said it quickly became apparent the “schematics” (maps) provided by the Department for Infrastructure about the water network system “did not match what we were finding on the ground”.

The ex-officer said: “A number of entry points to the storm drain tunnel could not be found and appeared to have been landscaped or tarred over during the most recent improvement works in the park.”

Mr Menary said cameras were sent into the tunnels first, but he then had to enter the tunnel himself due to obstructions.

He said by the end of June 24 the team had confirmed that Noah was not in the non-tidal stretch of tunnel which had been searched.

He said Noah’s name had been shouted while he was in the tunnel, but there was no response.

Mr Menary said the search had resumed on Thursday, but had to be suspended due to rising tides.

He said: “What is now clear is that the search on the Thursday almost got to the point where Noah was found, but that it had to cease due to a rising tide.”

The retired officer said he was not personally involved in the search on subsequent days.

His statement added: “I believe it would be a very challenging place to survive if you were naked.”

He also said that the search was at that point looking for evidence that Noah may have been in the tunnel at some point, but it was “not a rescue operation”.

Mr Menary said the team did not have access to a drone at the time.

He said: “I do not believe any other police force would have had a drone capable of deployment underground at the relevant time.

“At no point did I consider that we had an equipment deficit or that our search was hampered or would have been better with different equipment.”

After lunch, Mr Menary was questioned further by Mr Quinn.

The former officer told the court that his team had been requested to search the park on Tuesday March 23 after being told Noah had gone in, but “was never seen” leaving.

He said he did know at that point there had been reports that Noah had been naked.

Mr Menary said: “We were looking for any items of clothing, any evidence of books, laptops, any material, anything at all really that was out of the ordinary that might be linked to his disappearance.”

The jury was shown camera evidence from inside the tunnel system that had been recorded by two members of the HES team on the Tuesday.

Mr Menary said he had then sought maps of the network from the Department for Infrastructure before his team returned to the scene on the Wednesday.

The former officer told the jury that when he was in the storm drain tunnel in total darkness on Wednesday he had shouted for Noah and then called for complete silence.

He said: “We were banging on the metal work, we were shouting either ‘Noah’ or ‘police’.

“At no point was there any other sound.”

The witness was asked by Mr Quinn if it was possible that someone could be washed along the tunnels.

Mr Menary said: “Do I think that could have taken an unconscious body down? I doubt it.”

The jury was told that the culvert system runs underneath Crusaders football pitch and into Belfast Lough.

The former officer said when he suspended the search on Wednesday, he could see along the tunnel underneath the pitch and there was no sign of Noah.

Mr Quinn asked: “Is it fair to say that you were of the opinion that if he had been beyond where you were, he would not have been alive?”

Mr Menary said: “Yes.”

The inquest will resume on Wednesday.