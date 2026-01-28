Woman who saw Noah Donohoe fall from bike ‘confused’ about head injury theory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who saw Noah Donohoe fall from his bike on the evening he went missing has said she was “confused” about a police theory that the schoolboy suffered a head injury.

Amanda Seenan told the inquest in Belfast that she did not see Noah suffer any such injury despite witnessing the fall she described as “not light”.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of Belfast.

The inquest into his death heard on Wednesday from a number of witness accounts to Noah’s journey on the evening he disappeared.

One witness told the coroner’s court how Noah had looked “startled” after he fell while another said he had “appeared unsteady” as he cycled.

Ms Seenan’s police statement was read to the hearing in Belfast Coroner’s Court.

The statement said she had gone for a drive with her baby daughter on the evening of June 21 2020 when she saw a male cyclist ahead of her on North Queen Street in Belfast.

She said: “He was to my left, I noticed the male took a tumble off his bike.

“He was just approaching the bus layby when he fell.

“The bike went with him when he fell.

“I slowed down as I was about to come to the end of the road and see if the male was OK.

“I could see, though, that the male had jumped up and got onto his bike again.

“He got up pretty quick and pedalled away along the bus layby.”

Ms Seenan said she saw a green coat had been left lying on the road.

When questioned by counsel to the coroner Peter Coll KC, Ms Seenan said it “wasn’t a wee fall”.

She said: “It’s pretty bad, not horrifically bad, but it wasn’t just a light fall to the side or whatever, he did go forward.”

Ms Seenan later told the inquest that she did not see Noah hit his head on the road.

Counsel for Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe, Brenda Campbell KC, showed the witness a PSNI press release from the period when Noah was missing which stated that a witness had seen him fall off his bike and possibly suffer a head injury.

Ms Seenan said she had no reason to believe that Noah had suffered a head injury.

She said she “was a bit miffed” that it had been reported that Noah may have had an injury because she had not told this to police.

She said: “I didn’t believe he had a head injury.”

Ms Campbell then showed the witness a police document from the PSNI senior investigating officer in the case which said that the theory that Noah had injured his head was based upon Ms Seenan’s witness evidence.

Ms Seenan said: “I definitely didn’t say he had a head injury, because I know I didn’t see him hit his head.

“So, I was very confused as to where that was coming from.”

The inquest also heard from Sinead Quinn, who said she contacted police after she saw a youth when driving at the junction of North Queen Street and Alexandra Park Avenue.

Her statement said she saw a young male picking a bike off the road, but did not see him fall.

Ms Quinn said: “He picked the bike up off the ground, got onto it and began to cycle away towards the Shore Road away from city centre.”

She said she then saw his jacket was still on the road.

She said: “I beeped the horn to point this out to him.

“He looked startled, he didn’t lift the coat, but just cycled on, which I thought was strange.”

Witness Nathan Montgomery told the hearing that he saw a young cyclist on the road when travelling to pick up takeaway food in north Belfast shortly after 6pm.

He said that when he was returning along North Queen Street a short time later he saw the same cyclist.

Mr Montgomery said: “I slowed down to his speed as he appeared to sway out from the pavement toward the middle of the lane and back in a couple of times.

“This did not appear exaggerated, only slight, it was enough to make me wary of passing the cyclist.

“I waited for the oncoming lane to be completely clear before passing the cyclist, I assumed his swaying out from the pavement to be lack of experience on a bicycle and nothing else.

“It did stick in my mind that he appeared unsteady.”

Mr Montgomery said he gave a statement to police after they called at his home later in the week seeking information about Noah and spoke to his wife.

The statement of witness Beryl Smyth was read to the court.

She said she was sitting in her house at Northwood Crescent in north Belfast reading a book when she saw a young cyclist pass by on the footpath.

She said she saw the cyclist working at the straps of his helmet.

The witness said when she left her house a short time later to go to church she saw the helmet on the pavement beside the lamppost.

She said the helmet was still there when she returned from church.

The court heard from Krzysztof Kozakiewicz, who was driving to drop a friend off on the Northwood Road in north Belfast when he saw a male standing on the street with no top on.

The inquest, which is in its second week, continues.