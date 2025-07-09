Contractor ‘on standby’ to remove controversial Belfast bonfire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contractors are “on standby” to remove a loyalist bonfire in south Belfast which has sparked concern, a Sinn Fein MLA has said.

Legal action is also understood to be planned against the towering pyre close to an electricity substation which powers two major Belfast hospitals.

On Wednesday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it has received a formal request for assistance from Belfast City Council around the removal of the bonfire on Meridi Street.

“We have declared this as a major incident and a Tactical Coordination Group has been established this evening with multi-agency partners to ensure joint understanding and to comprehensively assess all of the risks associated with this request,” they said.

“No decision has been taken at this stage and we continue to work with our partner agencies and community representatives on this matter.”

Crowds gathered on the Donegall Road late on Wednesday night, briefly halting traffic as well as setting off a number of fireworks and lighting a small bonfire.

Some vowed to remain in the area overnight to guard the bonfire, while access points to the site were blocked off.

The bonfire is set to be lit on July 11 ahead of annual Orange Order parades on July 12.

NIE Networks said it has put mitigations in place at the substation to reduce the risk of damage at the site, which is also described as containing asbestos.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt visited the site on Tuesday to monitor the situation.

A developer owns the land at the Broadway Industrial Estate off the Donegall Road where the bonfire is situated.

Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee discussed the situation during a meeting on Wednesday.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said the committee voted to have the bonfire removed from where it is currently situated.

He also challenged deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to “speak out” and accused unionism of a “lack of leadership”.

“My understanding is the contractor is now on standby,” he told media at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

“We can think of no other scenario where a structure like this beside electrical infrastructure wouldn’t be swiftly removed, and that’s the situation we’re in at the minute.

“There has been a lack of leadership from unionism around this issue.

“If that bonfire was situated 200 yards across the Westlink, all of our political leadership would be out, calling for it to be removed and it would be removed.

“Contractors will move in at some stage to remove that bonfire.”

He added: “Why is Emma Little-Pengelly not out calling for that bonfire to be demolished and dismantled.

“The responsibility rests with unionism to show some leadership.

“This is clearly a health and safety issue, there’s a danger to residents, to children, to patients and everyone around that surrounding area.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council confirmed the committee approved the use of a contractor to remove bonfire materials from the site.

“Members of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee decided to approve the use of a contractor to remove bonfire materials from the site at Broadway Industrial Estate,” they said.

“Elected members also decided that the council would write to the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to seek assurance that the NIEA will fulfil its obligations in relation to the site.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) said it noted the council’s decision, adding it “will continue to fulfil its obligations in dealing with these issues acting within a strict legal framework”.

“The agency was first alerted to the issues around the Meridi Street bonfire on May 16 and has been engaging with both the landowner and the city council regularly on whether it is possible to remove the asbestos from this site before July 11 and, if not, on the mitigating measures that need to be in place,” they said.

“Removing asbestos from the site will be a complex and delicate operation that will require the site to be vacated and it will take a number of weeks.

“Staff from the Environmental Crime Unit within NIEA remain in ongoing contact with the council and landowner and the enforcement investigation continues in relation to the site.”