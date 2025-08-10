Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman, 74, arrested in Belfast for wearing Palestine Action T-shirt released

Police said she was arrested on suspicion of possession of an article that indicates support for a proscribed organisation.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Sunday 10 August 2025 06:33 EDT
Pro-Palestinian students set up demonstrations at universities across the UK (Alamy/PA)
Pro-Palestinian students set up demonstrations at universities across the UK (Alamy/PA)

A 74-year-old woman who was arrested for wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt in Belfast has been released.

The woman was arrested at a protest in Belfast on Saturday.

Police said she was arrested on suspicion of possession of an article that indicates support for a proscribed organisation in the Linenhall Street area of Belfast.

It comes after the British Government in July made expressing support for, or being a member of, Palestine Action a criminal offence under terrorism legislation.

In London, some 466 people were arrested for supporting the banned group after protesters gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday.

In Belfast, videos shared online show a woman wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt being told by police officers she was being arrested on suspicion of “possessing an article, namely a sign or T-shirt, that indicates support for Palestine Action”.

Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International UK, Patrick Corrigan, criticised the protester’s arrest as “outrageous”.

“Peaceful protest is a basic human right,” he said.

