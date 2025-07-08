First recorded sighting of rare dragonfly in Belfast hailed by conservationists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first recorded sighting of a rare type of dragonfly in Belfast has been hailed by conservationists.

The black-tailed skimmer dragonfly was spotted by volunteers at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve in the west of the city last week.

Nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife say it is the first such recorded sighting in Belfast and only the second sighting in County Antrim.

Volunteers David Littlejohn and Ellen Sheridan described how they had been taking a short break from litter picking when they noticed a flurry of dragonfly activity and stopped to observe.

They managed to photograph the black-tailed skimmer along with a female emperor dragonfly and a common darter.

Ulster Wildlife said the black-tailed skimmer has a very limited distribution in Northern Ireland, particularly in the east of the region, with few records overall, and described its presence at Bog Meadows as a “significant find, underlining the importance of this urban wildlife haven”.

It comes after habitat improvements carried out at the nature reserve in recent years by the charity that manages the 47-acre site. The newly created pond and scrapes provide the ideal open water and bare bank habitat favoured by dragonflies.

Mr Littlejohn, who photographed the rare creature, said they had noticed more dragonflies recently than ever before but hadn’t expected to spot something so rare.

“It’s fantastic to see the nature reserve supporting such a variety of species,” he said.

Ms Sheridan added: “The black-tailed skimmer was a real highlight! It really shows how important it is to protect places like this for wildlife.”

Dawn Patterson, community engagement officer at Bog Meadows with Ulster Wildlife, said the discovery is a “testament to the hard work of our volunteers and the improvements we’ve made to the habitats here at Bog Meadows”.

“To find the first black-tailed skimmer for Belfast – and only the second for County Antrim – right in the heart of the city shows what’s possible when we create the right conditions for nature to thrive,” she said.

“Bog Meadows continues to surprise us with its growing list of wildlife highlights, and we hope this inspires more people to visit and get involved.”

Last year, the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve was the scene for an eight-year-old schoolboy discovering a rare water stick insect.

Kohen Fitzsimmons made the discovery, which was the first record of the species in Northern Ireland, while pond dipping with classmates from his school.

Ulster Wildlife said the “urban oasis is on the map as a haven for biodiversity”.