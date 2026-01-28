Inquest hears about moment Noah Donohoe fell from bike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe has heard witness evidence about the moment the schoolboy fell from his bike on the evening he went missing.

One witness told the hearing that she believed it was not a “light fall” while another told how Noah had looked “startled” afterwards.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends to travel to the Cavehill area of Belfast.

The inquest into his death heard on Wednesday a number of eyewitness accounts to Noah’s journey on the evening he disappeared.

Amanda Seenan’s police statement was read to the hearing in Belfast Coroner’s Court.

The statement said she had gone for a drive with her baby daughter on the evening of June 21 2020 when she saw a male cyclist ahead of her on North Queen Street in Belfast.

She said: “He was to my left, I noticed the male took a tumble off his bike.

“He was just approaching the bus layby when he fell.

“The bike went with him when he fell.

“I slowed down as I was about to come to the end of the road and see if the male was OK.

“I could see, though, that the male had jumped up and got onto his bike again.

“He got up pretty quick and pedalled away along the bus layby.”

Ms Seenan said she saw a green coat had been left lying on the road.

When questioned by counsel to the coroner Peter Coll KC, Ms Seenan said it “wasn’t a wee fall”.

She said: “It’s pretty bad, not horrifically bad, but it wasn’t just a light fall to the side or whatever, he did go forward.”

Ms Seenan told the court she saw Noah brush his knee before cycling on and did not see that he had sustained any injury.

The inquest earlier heard from Sinead Quinn, who said she contacted police after she saw a youth when driving at the junction of North Queen Street and Alexandra Park Avenue.

Her statement said she saw a young male picking a bike off the road, but did not see him fall.

She said: “He picked the bike up off the ground, got onto it and began to cycle away towards the Shore Road away from city centre.”

She said she then saw his jacket was still on the road.

She said: “I beeped the horn to point this out to him.

“He looked startled, he didn’t lift the coat, but just cycled on, which I thought was strange.”

The witness said she did not see if the youth had been injured.

The following day she saw a Facebook post regarding Noah being missing and contacted police because she believed this was the youth she had seen.

Ms Quinn was later shown CCTV footage of what is believed to be Noah falling off his bike.

Counsel for Fiona Donohoe, Brenda Campbell KC, said Ms Quinn had been the first eyewitness to the incident at North Queen Street to contact police.

Ms Quinn confirmed to Ms Campbell that she did not see Noah suffer any physical injury.

The witness told the court she could not be certain why Noah had looked startled when she sounded her horn.

Ms Campbell asked the witness if she had told police that she believed Noah had suffered a head injury after falling off the bike.

Ms Quinn said: “All I could tell for certain was that he was picking up his bike…I don’t think I would have said he had sustained a head injury.”

Witness Nathan Montgomery told the hearing that he saw a young cyclist on the road when travelling to pick up takeaway food in north Belfast shortly after 6pm.

He said that when he was returning along North Queen Street a short time later he saw the same cyclist.

He said: “I slowed down to his speed as he appeared to sway out from the pavement toward the middle of the lane and back in a couple of times.

“This did not appear exaggerated, only slight, it was enough to make me wary of passing the cyclist.

“I waited for the oncoming lane to be completely clear before passing the cyclist, I assumed his swaying out from the pavement to be lack of experience on a bicycle and nothing else.

“It did stick in my mind that he appeared unsteady.”

Mr Montgomery said he gave a statement to police after they called to his home later in the week seeking information about Noah and spoke to his wife.