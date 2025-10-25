Baby threatened with broken glass during city centre carjacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baby was threatened with broken glass during a vehicle hijacking in Belfast city centre.

A PSNI spokesperson: “It was reported that a delivery driver had exited his vehicle, a white Vauxhall Agila, in the Donegall Place area at around 3.50am, leaving his partner and her young baby in the rear.

“Two men approached the car on foot, before one got into the driver’s seat and drove the vehicle away.

“The second man appeared to try to stop him, but was unsuccessful.

“A short distance away, close to Fountain Lane, the man turned and held what the woman believed to be a broken bottle or piece of broken glass to the head of the young baby and told her to get out of the car.”

After the mother and child left the vehicle it was driven towards City Hall and onto Chichester Street.

It was later found in Upper Stanfield Street.

The police spokesperson added: “This was an absolutely shocking incident and an extremely distressing ordeal for the victims.

“They have been left shaken, but thankfully otherwise uninjured.”

Anyone in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious or may have CCTV or dashcam footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 211 25/10/25.

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie described the incident as “disgraceful”.

He said that a taskforce will soon be established to address the rise of crime and anti-social behaviour in Belfast city centre.

He said: “I welcome cross-party support for this proposal by Sinn Fein in council.

“The recent rise in crime in the city centre is concerning.

“We will continue working with others to address this and ensure our city centre is safe and welcoming.”