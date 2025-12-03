Mammoth festive surprise for revellers in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There was a festive surprise for revellers in one of Belfast’s most picturesque streets on Wednesday evening.

A life-size replica of the city’s most famous elephant Sheila took to the cobbles of Commercial Court to debut her makeover as a mammoth.

The moving elephant was created in homage to the story of the baby elephant who during the Belfast Blitz in spring 1941 was taken home at night by a kind zookeeper for safekeeping.

Her festive comeback saw Sheila donned in fur against the winter chill and blowing bubbles from both ends amid snowy scenes to the amazement of customers gathered outside The Duke of York pub.

There were also a series of pop-up performances, including The Causeway Shantymen in rousing song, along with the thunderous Spark! Worldbeaters whose signature blend of high energy drumming and street theatre stopped passers-by in their tracks.

Sheila’s surprise return follows the addition of a striking new neon light installation, honouring the elephant on Commercial Court.

Commissioned by publicans Willie and Joanne Jack and created by local neon light specialists Sign Craft and design agency, Sort Design, the artwork features a neon yellow outline of Sheila, accompanied by a powerful message encouraging passersby to look after each other.

A new take on the tradition of festive window displays, the large neon yellow letters spell out Look After and Each Other on either side of an outline drawing of Sheila and words immortalising her story.

The striking new installation was created by Sign Craft, which also created the canopy of 21 rainbow coloured illuminated umbrellas outside The Duke of York, as well as the Orpheus Ballroom of Romance sign, and the Teenage Kicks/Undertones neon sign in The Dark Horse Courtyard.

The now umbrellas were first created as a symbol of hope and brighter days ahead, emerging from the pandemic while the latest neon piece builds on that same spirit and is a reminder of Belfast’s enduring spirit and sense of community.

Mr Jack said the display is a timely reminder that we should all look after each other.

“The National Museum in Cardiff might have Sir Tom Bones, but now Belfast has its own Mammoth, modelled on Sheila’s furry ancestors,” he said.

“As she made her way though Commercial Court, blowing bubble kisses from both ends, you couldn’t help but smile.

“And that’s what we set out to do: to bring a little animation, excitement, joy and wonder to our wee corner of the city, with an important message running beneath it all.

“As we head into the busy festive period, we felt Sheila’s story, which is one of kindness and community, was particularly pertinent, a timely reminder that we all need to look out for each other.”

Additional pop-ups are set to take place over the coming weeks.