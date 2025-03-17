Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands line streets of Belfast for colourful St Patrick’s Day parade

The parade was led out of the grounds of City Hall by Lord Mayor Micky Murray.

David Young
Monday 17 March 2025 12:30 EDT
Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray taking part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray taking part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of people have lined the streets of Belfast for the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Young and old waved flags and cheered as the colourful and noisy parade made its way through the city centre on Monday afternoon.

The large crowds enjoyed a spectacular showcase of music, dance and street theatre.

Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians all took part in the annual flagship event of Belfast City Council’s St Patrick’s programme of festivities.

The parade was one of several held across Northern Ireland on the day of celebration for the island’s patron saint.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray led from the front as the parade left City Hall at 1.30pm.

“The parade just gets bigger and better every year,” he said. “It’s a real celebration of the community.”

Mr Murray said it was an honour to lead the parade having always attending the event growing up.

“I’m delighted to be able to lead the parade this year,” he added.

The mayor hailed the atmosphere in the city as thousands ensured a warm welcome for the parade participants on what was an otherwise cold day in Belfast.

“It is slightly colder than the weekend, but there’s such a great buzz and such a great vibe in the city,” he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in