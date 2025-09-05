Irish Guards express pride during visit to N Ireland to mark 125th anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young Irish Guards drummer has described taking part in a parade in his home town as a day he will remember for the rest of his life.

The Irish Guards and their band are taking part in an historic visit to Northern Ireland for a series of events to mark the 125th anniversary of the regiment.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall to watch the guardsmen in their distinctive uniform take part in a Remembrance Service for their fallen, following a Beating Retreat at Carrickfergus Castle on Thursday.

Events will continue over the weekend including a Freedom of the Borough Parade in Bangor on Saturday which is expected to be attended by thousands.

The visit will also see the laying up of old Colours at St Mark’s Church, Dundela, in Belfast on Sunday.

The regiment, based in England, were formed in 1900 and has seen action in both world wars as well as modern operations including Iraq, Afghanistan, and South Sudan.

Recently, they have been involved in training Ukrainian recruits on Operation Interflex and in nations across Africa.

They are also well known for their dual role as a ceremonial and operational regiment.

Jai Wilgaus, a drummer in the Irish Guards band who is originally from Carrickfergus, said the visit to had been a highlight of his army career to date.

“It has meant a lot. Parading in Carrickfergus, because I’m from Carrickfergus myself, was amazing,” he told the PA news agency.

“On those streets where I used to run around with my mates, now taking part in this with my closest friends in the pipe band. Parading beside Carrickfergus Castle, such an historic castle. It was very special to me, and one of those days I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“The reception we have got makes us so proud of our regiment, and see my family clapping, what I’ve accomplished, where I came from, being back in my home town, makes me really proud.”

The 20-year-old has been in the army for three years, and was in a musical band before that.

“I was in Edinburgh to do the drummers course for six months, and that was one of my best experiences,” he said.

Guardsman Aryan Joshi, 20, from Bangor, said it had been a great experience, adding he was looking forward to the parade in his home city on Saturday.

“We were recently involved in Trooping The Colour, that was quite an experience, it’s hard to describe what it is like being there in person, all the work leading up to it and then the big day itself,” he said.

“A highlight of this visit for me will be the laying up of the old Colours on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, proud grandmother Marie Johnston and mother Isobel Gorman, from Belfast, were excited to see their grandson and son lead as Drum Major.

They said he has worked hard, including service in Afghanistan and helping to train Ukrainian soldiers, adding they were very proud for the rare opportunity to see him parade in Northern Ireland.

“He’s worked hard to get where he is, he deserves to be where he is, as the rest of them do, they’re a very proud regiment, and we’re so proud of him,” Ms Johnston said.

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson was among the special guests who attended the service.

He said he was humbled to take part.

“This week, the Irish Guards have been involved in a series or special, significant and historic events, culminating with the laying of their Colours at St Marks, Dundela on Sunday,” he said.

“Today Remembrance at City Halls Cenotaph was fitting and historic occasion for which I was humbled to be a part. For 125 years, the Irish Guards have served our nation with distinction and long may they continue.”