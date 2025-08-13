Man in court over murder of Stephen Brannigan and attack on priest in church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of a priest in Co Down.

Hugh Malone, 30, of no fixed address but from the Belfast area, appeared via videolink from Musgrave police station at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The body of Mr Brannigan, 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

On the same day, Father John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the town.

No details of the incident were given during the brief court hearing.

Malone was wearing a grey sweatshirt and confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief inspector told the court that she could connect Malone to the charges.

A defence solicitor asked the officer to confirm that his client had had an appropriate adult or intermediary with him during police interviews.

The lawyer said there was a “significant mental health context” to the case.

No application for bail was made and deputy district judge Peter Prenter remanded Malone in custody until September 4.

Fr John Murray is recovering in hospital after being attacked while preparing to celebrate his last mass before retirement at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick on Sunday.

A church service in support of the family of Mr Brannigan and for Fr Murray was held in the town on Tuesday.

Mr Brannigan’s family have described him as a “beloved” father and grandfather.