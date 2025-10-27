Beavers reintroduced to Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ glen after 400-year absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven beavers have been released into a Scottish nature reserve for the first time in 400 years.

The reintroduction of the species to Glen Affric National Nature Reserve in Scotland’s northwest Highlands aims to re-establish connected populations of the animals, which were hunted to extinction in Britain four centuries ago.

The beavers include a family of five beavers and another beaver pair, which were released at two sites on the five-mile-long Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin, in the nature reserve in Invernesshire.

They have been relocated under licence from farmland in Tayside. The team behind the relocation – Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), and Trees for Life, said the beavers’ behaviours are expected to have a positive impact on the landscape and biodiversity.

Beavers create wetlands that benefit other wildlife, purify water and reduce flooding. The animals also bring economic benefits to communities through eco-tourism.

Steve Micklewright, Trees for Life’s chief executive, said: “As we saw the beavers released into the loch, we were watching a moment of wildlife history – offering hope for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, and a better future for biodiversity and people.

open image in gallery Black beaver kit entering Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin ( Beaver Trust )

“We’re proud to have worked with FLS on this community-focused initiative. FLS has undertaken vital habitat restoration work in Glen Affric over many years and shown real leadership in nature restoration by reintroducing this important habitat-creating, biodiversity-boosting, flood-preventing animal.”

FLS North Region manager, Alex Mcleod, said: “Beavers being translocated to Glen Affric is the culmination of a long, exacting and thorough process for FLS and Trees for Life. Fully engaging with the local Affric communities, including through a detailed consultation process, has been crucial in making sure that all voices were heard.

“This high degree of local consultation has helped put in place processes to discuss any necessary mitigation, and to address concerns raised by those not in favour of beaver introductions. We are establishing a group to oversee ongoing monitoring to inform management decisions in the months and years to come, and I would hope that the beavers eventually become an integral and unremarked part of Glen Affric.”

open image in gallery A family of five beavers were released into Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in Glen Affric ( Beaver Trust )

The reintroduction helps to deliver Scotland’s national beaver strategy – which supports the expansion of the beaver population – and a Scottish government directive calling on public agencies to seek reintroductions of the species on state-owned land out of existing beaver range.

Widely regarded as one of Scotland’s “most beautiful” glens, Glen Affric is home to the country’s third-largest expanse of ancient Caledonian pinewoods, alongside lochs, sweeping moorland, and rugged mountains. Protected under multiple conservation designations, the glen is recognised as a Caledonian Forest Reserve, a national scenic area, and a national nature reserve.

open image in gallery Beavers create wetlands which purify water, boost biodiversity and reduce flooding ( Beaver Trust )

The translocation of the animals to the glen was carried out by Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, head of restoration at the Beaver Trust, who said: “Beavers are a powerful ally in turning the biodiversity crisis around, and we’re delighted to have carried out this important reintroduction to one of Scotland’s most famous glens.

“Each new catchment we restore beavers to brings Scotland closer to its 2045 goal of a nature-rich, resilient future. Responsible, well-considered translocations like this are helping re-establish a healthy, connected beaver population across the country.”