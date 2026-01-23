Four of Britain’s most expensive beach huts sell despite council tax decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It may be the middle of a wet and windy winter but that hasn't slowed down the buoyant beach hut market.

Four wooden cabins at the sought-after Mudeford Sandbank in Christchurch, Dorset, have just sold for over £1m.

The huts have been Britain's most expensive for some time, with some selling as much as £575,000.

But estate agent Andy Denison says prices are finally coming down from the 'crazy' figures caused by the Covid pandemic to more 'sensible' levels.

Three of the huts he has sold were listed for £275,000 while the other was up for £350,000.

Last week BCP Council made the controversial decision to start charging hut owners full council tax on the basis the cabins were second homes and the owners were 'sitting on a valuable asset.'

The move means owners will have to pay up to £7,000 a year to the council in rates and ground rent.

While some hutters are said to be considering selling up due to the extra costs, interest in them from potential buyers is high.

open image in gallery Beach huts on Mudeford Sands have ballooned in price over the past decade, with the record price being listed for one at £575k ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

Mr Denison believes that is because the prices have come down.

He said: "While the rest of the property market has been cold, beach huts sales remain hot as people now get themselves sorted out for the summer.

"Beach huts had a huge peak after Covid. There was a huge demand in leisure purchases - people didn't want to fly and the values went really stupid.

"Some hut owners felt realistically they were asking too much money and reduced their prices which sparked sales straight away and as a result other sellers followed suit.

"I would say the values are more at the 2018-2019 pre-Covid levels again now.

"The smaller huts are worth about the £250,000 mark and the bigger ones are in the early £300,000.

"They are not the crazy figures being quoted by the council anymore.

"It's really good news to have four sales over in the middle of winter and the values have returned to sensible levels."

Mr Denison said he didn't think the council tax charges would have an impact on the market, judging by the recent sales.

The sandy spit at Mudeford is so desirable due to its remote location.

Cars are banned and getting there requires a 20 minute walk, a ride on a novelty land train or a short ferry crossing.

The 344 timber huts can only be slept in for seven months of the year and have no mains water or power.

Owners have to use a communal toilet and showers in a nearby block.

All four huts that have sold sleep six people and have cookers run on gas bottles, solar-powered fridges and hot water heaters.

One of the huts has recently been refurbished and has a full mezzanine floor and dual aspect views.