Westwood report key findings: DJ’s alleged behaviour was ‘a factor’ in BBC exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The key findings of a report commissioned by the BBC into Tim Westwood has concluded that there were a “range of factors which ought to have alerted the BBC” that he may have presented a “risk to young women and girls”.

Barrister Gemma White KC was commissioned in 2022 by the BBC Board to examine what was known about Westwood’s alleged conduct in the nearly 20 years he worked at the corporation.

She claimed in the report that Westwood’s alleged behaviour was a “factor” in his contract not being renewed by the BBC in 2013, and he left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra.

Westwood faced historical sexual abuse allegations from multiple women in 2022, and stepped down from his Capital Xtra show that April.

He has said he “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour”.

A summary below delves into the report:

– What are the allegations in the report?

Some of the accusations and concerns were not reported to the BBC at the time, and part of them were redacted from the report amid the police investigation.

A person alleged that after giving him a “business card”, the DJ said he would come to her house and despite her refusal later in the day he “insisted and turned up anyway, slurring his words” and was later “mildly abusive”.

She claims he contacted her again, and a family member intervened.

Another woman claimed that he “hounded” a friend, who she described as “a 17-year-old black woman”, and invited her to his hotel, and an allegation from an individual alleged he made “inappropriate comments” at a post-GCSE results event and he “messaged her friend inviting her back to his home”.

Allegations were also made of his behaviour at university halls, nightclubs, festivals and he sent messages to “girls”.

There were also claims by a BBC employee that Westwood took another DJ’s competition winners to a club event, where friends of a woman raised concerns.

The person did not want to make a report, though seemed “unsettled, but not overly distressed”, the employee said and they “reported this to someone at work”, but could not recall further information.

Westwood’s lawyers said he was never spoken to about the incident, and the BBC has no record of a complaint.

An allegation, dating back to 2010, said Westwood “mimed grabbing” a student’s “breasts” on his 1Xtra drivetime show – which his lawyers say he “strongly denies”.

A BBC staff member also alleged Westwood was seen with a “young girl” or possibly two “young girls” in his hotel room, but “they did not know or believe that Tim Westwood was having a sexual relationship with any of the girls or young women”.

A text message sent to BBC 1Xtra in 2011 which contained an allegation of “serious, criminal, sexual misconduct” on behalf of “more than one person who worked for the BBC”, including Westwood, was viewed as a “crank malicious communication”, the report said.

There was an “altercation” on December 17 2012 between Mic Righteous and Westwood at Broadcasting House, which was reported to Radio 1 and BBC management, following the rapper releasing a diss track alleging inappropriate behaviour with teenagers.

– Why did BBC staff say they did not make allegations?

The report said one person told Ms White that “Tim Westwood was very popular so no-one wanted to listen”.

The report read: “A common theme amongst those who reported allegations was that they did not know or understand at the time that the behaviour which they had described to me was wrong.

“Some said they had only realised when they were older, or recently.

“One person referred to not understanding at the time what sexual assault was.”

The report said one alleged victim “felt they would not be taken seriously and described the conduct as being ‘so public and brazen’ that Tim Westwood clearly felt comfortable doing it”.

BBC staff also said they “found it very difficult to work with him”, and staff were “upset and in tears” by his behaviour.

– What did the barrister suggest?

She said that the BBC may properly consider “safeguarding duties” and that someone is “not suitable for engagement in particular roles”, and they may want to look at the “ages of the people with whom an individual engages in sexual contact and the circumstances in which it takes place”.

Ms White said the BBC could look at the criteria used in education settings, which requires schools to respond to “low-level concerns” including “nagging doubts” about a person’s behaviour.

She said encouraging reporting does not always mean “formal action” needs to be taken and added that it “enables an organisation to consider concerns which might not appear significant when taken alone but which together demonstrate a pattern of inappropriate behaviour”.

She also said there was “inadequate communication” between the BBC and “people who raised complaints”, and a “lack” of certain record keeping – which she raised as something that could be looked at.

– Why did Westwood leave the BBC?

Ms White said the head of programmes and commissioning editor, at the time, claimed the decision to take Westwood off his “daytime drivetime show announced in May 2012” was “in part because he was creating a toxic atmosphere in the studio” and the need for younger talent, and his rap show was not renewed in 2013 for similar reasons.

Ms White also said the employee said he “cannot specifically recall there being any ongoing staff issues” with the rap programme, but Westwood was “unpopular amongst BBC staff because of his behaviour”.

The employee also said the “’shock jock’ style of broadcasting had come at the cost of overstepping the mark on several occasions and had been attracting some criticism: it was becoming tired”.

Other factors he mentioned included Westwood having an argument with “an artist which had led to a physical altercation, the negative social media, the fact his persona was being mocked by (comedian) Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G, and The Sun inquiry meant there was an unacceptable level of ‘noise’”

Westwood’s lawyers told the report that the radio shake-up was due to “new management”, and he “was not made aware of any other reason for the decision at the time”.

– What has Westwood said?

The report said Westwood declined to take part but his lawyers did provide a statement.

It said he “strongly denies that his behaviour ever amounted to bullying or harassment”, and said some people “behaved poorly towards” him.

The statement said he “complained to the controller about this negative behaviour at the time and he was essentially advised to rise above it”.

It added: “On certain occasions, he took issue with some of his colleagues’ poor attitude to work and low productivity, and expressed his opinion that they were lazy and out of touch with the audience.

“He accepts that this contributed to a divisive atmosphere within some of the teams with which he worked.”

– What did the BBC Board say?

The BBC Board apologised and said “on behalf of the entire BBC to anyone impacted by what the review has found”, their “voice has been heard, and the findings of the review will further fuel the drive to ensure it does not happen again”.

It also said: “There is evidence of bullying and misogynistic behaviour on the part of Mr Westwood and the plain fact is that his general conduct was entirely incompatible with BBC values – not just now, but then.

“The organisation fell short and failed people – including our own staff – who had a right to expect better from us.”

They also said there had been changes in workplace policy and “the senior management team will actively consider any other actions which can build on and improve our processes for handling concerns”.

It also said the BBC “must and will act on their recommendations – doing so is vital to ensuring trust in the BBC.”.