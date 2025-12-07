Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

BBC Scotland’s Glenn Campbell celebrates brain tumour fundraising milestone

The BBC Scotland political editor was lauded for the ‘phenomenal’ work by his organisation Brain Power, set up following his diagnosis.

Craig Meighan
Sunday 07 December 2025 11:23 EST
Glenn Campbell and his wife Claire Gardner, along with family and friends at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian, celebrating Brain Power raising £500,000 (Lewis Houghton/PA)
Glenn Campbell and his wife Claire Gardner, along with family and friends at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian, celebrating Brain Power raising £500,000 (Lewis Houghton/PA) (Lewis Houghton)

Broadcaster Glenn Campbell has been praised for raising a “phenomenal” £500,000 for brain cancer.

The BBC Scotland political editor set up Brain Power to help raise funds for Brain Tumour Research after being diagnosed with an incurable tumour in 2023.

The BBC journalist’s condition was discovered following a serious bicycle crash.

Six in 10 of those with brain cancer do not live more than a year beyond their diagnosis.

Campbell said his tumour was in check following intense treatment.

The political journalist celebrated the fundraising milestone on Sunday with Brain Power supporters at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian.

He said: “I am very lucky to be here to mark this moment.

“From bake sales to bike rides, marathons to mountain climbs – it’s taken two years of hard work and generosity from thousands of people to reach this target.

“I am very grateful for all the support and would like to thank everyone who has helped to raise awareness of this condition and to raise funds to fight it.”

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, described Brain Power’s fundraising as “nothing short of phenomenal”.

He said the cash would help scientists at the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow “accelerate progress toward a cure”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in