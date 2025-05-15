Veteran broadcast journalist appointed head of news at BBC Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A veteran broadcast journalist has been appointed head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland.

Howard Simpson, who has almost two decades of experience, will take over from Gary Smith who is leaving BBC Scotland this summer.

Mr Simpson is currently head of news content with the broadcaster after being promoted in 2023 for multiplatform coverage, and he joined BBC News Scotland in 2017 as the department’s news editor.

He later became newsgathering editor where he took over responsibility for reporters, correspondents, and producers across Scotland, covering the pandemic, a general and Holyrood election campaign, as well as the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prior to the BBC, he was editor of STV News and sport and responsible for News at Six, Scotland Tonight and live football, as well as coverage of the independence referendum, including the overnight results show which was STV’s first pan-ITV network production.

Mr Simpson said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as head of news and current affairs and to lead all the fantastic teams across the nation.

“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues in news and the executive team as we evolve the production and delivery of our news services in the ever-changing digital age.”

Hayley Valentine, director of BBC Scotland, said Mr Simpson’s track record of leadership in both commercial and public service broadcasting made him the ideal choice.

She said: “Over many years Howard has proved to be an outstanding leader of teams who’ve covered countless major stories in Scotland, delivered the highest quality programming, and introduced new services for audiences.

“I’m excited to be working with him to continue delivering the best journalism and finding new and innovative ways to serve all our audiences.

“His creativity, brilliant news judgment, and enthusiastic and skilled leadership will be vital as we continue to meet our audiences’ expectations to provide impartial, informative, and insightful journalism.”