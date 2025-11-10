Here’s how the BBC’s new director-general will be chosen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tim Davie announced he will step down as director-general of the BBC after five years in the role.

The director-general said that he had to “take ultimate responsibility” after a newspaper report earlier in the week accused the corporation of selectively editing a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack.

However, his departure will not be immediate to ensure an “orderly transition” over the coming months as his replacement is appointed.

Leading a global workforce, the director-general is the BBC’s editorial, operational and creative leader and is responsible for its services across television, radio and online.

Mr Davie’s successor will be appointed by the BBC Board, which ensures the corporation delivers its mission and public purposes.

open image in gallery Director-general Tim Davie has announced his resignation from the BBC ( PA )

The board is led by BBC chairman Samir Shah and consists of 10 non-executive members, including Mr Shah, and four executive members.

Four of the non-executive members are appointed as members for each of the UK nations.

In 2020, when Mr Davie was appointed, the BBC Board’s nominations committee led the process for who would get the role.

open image in gallery Samir Shah is the BBC chairman ( PA )

The director-general’s appointment is made under the terms of the BBC’s Charter, which is drawn up by the government and sets out the terms and purposes for the corporation’s existence.

The charter usually lasts for around a decade, with the current one ending on December 31 2027.

Mr Davie is the 17th director-general at the BBC and his predecessors include Lord Tony Hall, George Entwistle, who left the corporation in the wake of the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal, and Sir Mark Thompson, who served as chief executive at the New York Times after leaving the broadcaster.