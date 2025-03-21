Police renew appeal for information to find Lisa Dorrian on BBC Crimewatch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have made a renewed appeal for information around the murder and disappearance of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian on BBC Crimewatch.

The 25-year-old from Bangor vanished on February 27 2005 after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said police believe there are people out there who know what happened to Ms Dorrian.

“We are appealing again today, for people to come forward and tell us anything they remember about the weekend Lisa went missing, no matter how insignificant,” she said.

“We believe there are people watching today who know how Lisa’s life ended and we believe those answers are out there, within the community.”

Ms Dorrian’s sister Joanne also appeared on the Crimewatch episode.

She urged anyone with information come forward.

“We really looked up to Lisa, she was my idol. She was just a really beautiful person to be around and we have so many great memories,” she said.

“We’ve campaigned now for 20 years and this has been all-consuming for our family.

“There are people out there who could come forward and tell us what happened. This is not impossible to solve and Lisa is not impossible to find.

“Just think about Lisa, come forward and tell us where she is.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder, or for information that results in the recovery of her body.

They can be contacted anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information can also be given to police by contacting 101.