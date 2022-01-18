Four female news presenters settle age and sex discrimination claims with BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has agreed a settlement with four of its female news presenters over employment tribunal claims including age and sex discrimination.

Presenters Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera and Annita McVeigh launched an employment tribunal against the BBC which was due to start next week, but will now not go ahead following the settlement.

In reaching a resolution there is no acceptance of liability by the BBC, the PA News agency understands.

A statement from the presenters said: “We can confirm that we have reached a resolution with BBC management that avoids the need for a tribunal hearing in respect of our employment-related claims.

“A protracted process lasting almost three years is now over. We’ve been deeply moved by the support we’ve received.

“We look forward to contributing further to the success of BBC News, especially to live programming and the growing streaming services that are so important to our audiences.”

Croxall, McVeigh and Madera alleged discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, being a union member and wages, while Giannone had alleged discrimination based on age, sex and wages.

In November 2024, the women filed an appeal after their claim was denied at a previous tribunal last year, which came after they had previously reached settlements in 2020.

In their dispute with the corporation, the four alleged they lost their roles on the BBC News channel following a “rigged” recruitment exercise, but the BBC has insisted its application process was “rigorous and fair”.

Croxall, who has worked for the BBC since October 1991, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001.

She has also appeared on BBC One network news bulletins.

Since March 2012, Madera has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News and also appeared on BBC1 network news bulletins.

McVeigh, who has worked for the BBC since October 1995, has been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News, since 2006.

She has also appeared on BBC network news.

Giannone started working for the BBC in January 2005.

She became a permanent staff member in April 2008 and has been a chief presenter on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.