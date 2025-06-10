Windows smashed at BBC building and daubed with ‘Free Gaza’ graffiti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC’s Newcastle headquarters has been sprayed with graffiti saying “Free Gaza”, had its windows smashed and glass doors damaged.

Northumbria Police has appealed for information following the attack on the building in the early hours of Tuesday.

The BBC’s Look North lunchtime programme said people used hammers to smash their way into the reception area before they fled when a security guard spotted them.

A post shared on social media showed graffiti on the building which said: “Liars” and “Free Gaza” in red paint.

The force said: “Shortly before 2.50am today, we received a report of criminal damage at a premises on Barrack Road in Newcastle.

“It was reported that red paint had been sprayed on the outside of the building earlier that morning, and damage had been caused to the front entrance doors.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing, and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We take the safety and security of our staff extremely seriously. Our BBC local news teams in Newcastle have a remit to report on local news across the North East and Cumbria accurately and impartially, and will continue to do so.

“We are working closely with the police who are investigating.”

A clean-up operation had wiped off the graffiti by Tuesday lunchtime and workmen had made repairs to the smashed doors and windows, sweeping up glass and boarding up the damage.

The BBC building, nicknamed the Pink Palace, is the home of its Look North (North East and Cumbria) TV news output and BBC Radio Newcastle.