Met Office reunites with BBC to deliver weather services in new partnership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office is reuniting with the BBC to provide “trusted” weather services in a new partnership, the broadcaster has announced.

The state-owned forecaster lost the BBC contract to provide weather forecasting services to another provider, MeteoGroup, in 2016.

That marked an end to a more than 90-year partnership between the two organisations, stretching back to the first radio weather bulletin broadcast on November 14 1922.

The BBC said reuniting with the Met Office would deliver “increased public value” by serving more people across digital and broadcast outlets with more accurate forecast information, using the forecaster’s super computer for the most advanced weather information and the broadcaster’s reach.

The new “expansive and long-term partnership” would also be developed over the coming months and years to focus on weather education and countering misinformation and disinformation in weather and climate areas, the BBC said.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC said: “Weather is the UK’s favourite conversation and hugely important to all our lives and all our audiences across the world.

“The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories and help everyone in the UK to make informed decisions about the weather.

“There has never been more need for trusted and impartial information to help people understand today’s weather.”

Penny Endersby, chief executive of the Met Office said: “As the UK’s national weather service, we are excited to be back working closely with the BBC again.

“Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate.”