Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy says BBC is ‘best defence against toxic populism’

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said the BBC is a “light on the hill” and the “best defence against toxic populism”.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Convention in Cambridge on Wednesday, Ms Nandy opened her speech by referencing the recent Unite the Kingdom rally which saw between 110,000 and 150,000 people march in the capital on Saturday.

Organised by activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the rally saw around 26 police officers injured, including four who were seriously hurt, and 24 people arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage.

She went on to praise the broadcaster despite it facing a number of criticisms over the past year – including from herself.

She said: “Every conversation I’ve had with any creative over the last year has acknowledged the absolutely fundamental role of the BBC in our creative industries.

“I want you to know that as a government, we believe in the BBC.

“It is a light on the hill for people here and across the world, and the best defence against the tide of toxic populism, fear and division that sows distrust and costs us the ability to understand one another.

“In a time when the things that should bind us together – patriotism, flags, our shared history, big national moments, moments of togetherness – are now used instead to break us apart. Those of us who believe in a cohesive nation must protect the commons.

“Only the BBC could provide shared national moments like the VE Day broadcast this summer, or the two most-watched shows over Christmas where almost all of us stopped and took part in a national shared experience, Gavin & Stacey and my personal favourite, Wallace and Gromit – stories that reflect the whole of the UK, not just London.

“An institution founded to bring the best that has been thought and known to every home – if it didn’t exist today we would have to invent it.”

Ms Nandy previously criticised the corporation, telling The Times it needed to “get a grip” after Bob Vylan’s controversial live streamed performance at Glastonbury and for its delay in offering an explanation over the Gaza documentary which was pulled in February after it emerged that the 13-year old narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

She added: “We hold the BBC to the highest standards in government and across Parliament, because it matters so much.

“Upholding basic editorial standards, whether in relation to Gaza or anything else, matters precisely because those voices from Palestine and every place where sunlight is needed, must be heard and must be trusted.

“People have to be able to trust not just what they see and hear, but in the BBC as an institution, and that is why I will never let up on insisting on the highest standards in workplace culture and swift decisive action when they are breached.

“These conversations are never easy, but they matter.”

Her comments comes ahead of the Government’s review of the BBC’s charter, which looks at how it should be funded, after it committed to increasing the licence fee in line with inflation each year until 2027.

The charter sets out “the BBC’s object, mission and public purposes” as well as how it is funded, and the current charter began in January 2017, with renewal conversations already taking place ahead of its expiration in December 2027.

Ms Nandy added: “Through the Charter Review we are determined to ensure the BBC remains relevant to audiences and that we feel a deep sense of connection with our national broadcaster.

“It must be able to command the trust of the public, provide honest, truthful and fearless reporting that holds power to account, however uncomfortable for those of us in public office.

“The Charter Review is our opportunity to futureproof the BBC so it thrives not just for the next decade but well into the next century.

“We will look at how to fund it sustainably so it can deliver for all of us, not just some, to drive the growth of the creative industries, to nurture talent, to create jobs and invest across the whole of the UK. And continue to be the light on the hill here and overseas.”