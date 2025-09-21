Veteran broadcaster John Stapleton was BBC and ITV stalwart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster John Stapleton was a stalwart at the BBC and ITV where he presented current affairs and topical discussion shows across a lengthy career.

Born in Oldham, Lancashire, in 1946, Stapleton began his career in newspapers, including shifts on The Daily Sketch in Manchester, before script writing on the BBC’s This Is Your Life.

He also worked on BBC current affairs show Nationwide in 1975, where he went on to become one of the show’s main presenters, working on the show until 1980.

During his time on Nationwide he carried out major investigations into council corruption in South Wales and protection rackets in Northern Ireland.

In the early 1980s he became a correspondent on the BBC’s Panorama and Newsnight, reporting from trouble spots in the Middle East, El Salvador and Argentina during the Falklands War.

He also presented ITV’s TV-am, before returning to the BBC in 1986 to anchor the BBC’s consumer show Watchdog alongside his wife Lynn Faulds Wood until 1993.

Also in 1993, Stapleton returned to ITV to host live morning talk show The Time, The Place, and also featured on Sunday morning religious programme My Favourite Hymns.

He began co-hosting GMTV’s The News Hour with Penny Smith in 1998 shortly after hosting the monarchy debate for the channel in 1997, which took place in front of 3,000 people at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.

ITV’s Monarchy debate led to 85 viewers’ complaints and “could not be regarded as a programme of high quality”, television watchdogs declared.

Stapleton continued on GMTV into the 2000s, where he won the Royal Television Society’s news presenter of the year for his work covering the war in Iraq in 2003, conducting interviews with leaders including then-prime minister Tony Blair.

In 2010, Stapleton joined ITV’s Daybreak as its special correspondent, and also served as a presenter at times.

He continued on Good Morning Britain when it replaced Daybreak, before leaving the show in 2015.

Stapleton has also worked in radio, standing in for presenters on LBC and has also appeared as a pundit for BBC News.

He met his then-teacher wife Faulds Wood in 1971 and the pair lived in St Margarets in London, and were married for 43 years before she died in 2020, following a stroke at the age of 72.

The couple met in a pub where she was a barmaid pulling pints, to supplement her income as a French teacher, and Stapleton asked her out to a restaurant in Richmond, which is where they had their wedding reception in 1977.

The pair have a son called Nick, who was born in 1987 and appears on BBC One’s Scam Interceptors.

In 2024, Stapleton revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after discovering a tremor, prompting him to see a specialist who initially thought it was a benign essential tremor, before later diagnosing him with the disease.

Announcing his disease on Good Morning Britain, Stapleton said: “I’m doing fine. I’m coping, I think. Learning to live with it. I think I’m fairly pragmatic about it.

“There’s no point in being miserable… It won’t ever change. I mean, Parkinson’s is here with me now for the rest of my life. Best I can do is try and control it and take the advice of all the experts.”

Stapleton also revealed in a 2008 interview with the One Show that he had suffered with anorexia during his younger years.

He was a lifelong fan of Manchester City Football Club ever since his father took him to see Sir Stanley Matthews play for Blackpool against the team at their old Maine Road ground in the 1950s.