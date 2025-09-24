Home Secretary orders review of taxis used for asylum seekers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Home Secretary has ordered officials to investigate urgently the use of taxis to transport asylum seekers from their hotels to appointments.

Shabana Mahmood has asked for the issue to be looked at following a BBC investigation which reported some people were travelling long distances, such as to doctors’ appointments, costing hundreds of pounds.

Asked about the report, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said people will “quite rightly ask why is that necessary”.

The Cabinet minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m not surprised that that was a feature that caught people’s eye, and the Home Office are looking at that and I think they should look at it.

“I think a lot of your listeners will quite rightly ask, why should people be taken around in taxis?”

The BBC reported it had asked the Government how much it spends on taxi travel for asylum seekers through a Freedom of Information request, but was told the Home Office does not keep those figures.

It is understood the rate for taxi services are set in a contract and are calculated on a per person per mile rate, rather than on the taxi meter.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The Home Secretary has asked the department to urgently look into the use of taxis to transfer asylum seekers.”