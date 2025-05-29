Jury begins deliberating in Gerry Adams’ libel action against BBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jury has begun deliberating on Gerry Adams’ libel action against the BBC.

Former Sinn Fein leader Mr Adams alleges a BBC Spotlight programme, and an accompanying online story, defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the killing of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson, for which he denies any involvement.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead in Co Donegal in 2006, months after admitting his role as a police and MI5 agent over 20 years.

In the programme broadcast in September 2016, an anonymous source given the pseudonym Martin claimed the shooting was sanctioned by the political and military leadership of the IRA and that Mr Adams gave “the final say”.

In 2009, the dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing and a Garda investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Mr Adams claims he was subject to a “grievous smear” while the BBC has described the legal action as a “cynical attempt to launder his reputation”.

The high-profile republican is seeking damages of at least 200,000 euro (£168,000) from the BBC.

However, the British public service broadcaster has argued it would be a “cruel joke” to award the former Sinn Fein president any damages.

Trial judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens sent the jury out to begin deliberations on Thursday morning.

The 12 members were also provided with exhibits in the case and the means to re-watch the programme.

He told them they should strive for a unanimous verdict and that they should “take as long” as they want.

However, he said it was open for them to deliver a majority verdict of nine or more.

They are tasked with determining whether the words in the BBC spotlight programme and accompanying article, on which Mr Adams brought the complaint, mean that he sanctioned and approved the murder of Mr Donaldson.

Mr Owens said they were to consider whether it was “more likely than not” that a “hypothetical reasonable reader” would take that meaning from the words.

The BBC had argued that the jury should not find that this was the meaning of the words, instead saying the claim had been put forward as an allegation that was immediately followed by Mr Adams’ denial.

If the jury agrees with the broadcaster on this point, it has no further considerations or decisions to make.

However, if the jury find that the meaning of the words was that Mr Adams had sanctioned the killing, they are then tasked with considering whether the BBC broadcast and published the words in good faith – and whether it was fair and reasonable to do so.

The members of the jury have heard arguments about the seriousness of the allegation, the attempts made to corroborate it, and details on the production of the programme.

If the jury finds that the BBC was fair and reasonable and had acted in good faith, it effectively finds in favour of the broadcaster and will not go on to consider damages.

If, however, the jury finds that the BBC had either not acted in good faith, or if it had not been fair and reasonable in its actions, it can then consider damages.

It is tasked with assessing “general damages” and has been told that the purpose of this is for the injury to the reputation.

The BBC had argued to the jury that if it got to this point, it should award only nominal damages.

Mr Owens told the jury that the broadcaster had put forward the position that Mr Adams had “no reputation at all”.

It is open to the jury to award one euro at that point.

However, Mr Adams’ legal team has said the alleged defamation would fall on the “very serious” or “exceptional” end of the scale – an amount above 200,000 euro.