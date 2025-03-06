Protest held outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A protest has been held outside BBC headquarters after it emerged that a documentary on Gaza featured the son of a senior Hamas figure.

Demonstrators chanted, waved flags and listened to speeches from figures including actress Dame Maureen Lipman outside Broadcasting House in central London.

“We are gathering to tell the BBC: We refuse to fund terrorists with our licence fee,” organiser Campaign Against Antisemitism posted on X.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen the BBC engulfed in scandal, following the broadcast of its so-called documentary… which was tantamount to a Hamas propaganda film.”

“Where is the balance?” Dame Maureen told the crowd. “As always, all I ask for is a level playing field.”

One placard at the protest read: “BBC, I refuse to fund terrorists.”

Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone was removed from BBC iPlayer after it emerged that the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

The broadcaster has apologised for the making of the programme, about children living in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war, after conducting an initial review and it has now launched a further internal probe.

The BBC said it is “seeking additional assurance” from production company Hoyo Films after it admitted “they paid the boy’s mother, via his sister’s bank account, a limited sum of money for the narration”.

Other accusations have been made that parts of the documentary were mistranslated, and more children who appeared in it were linked to proscribed terrorist organisation Hamas.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy accused the BBC of failing to show enough urgency in its review of the documentary.

But presenters Gary Lineker and Anita Rani, and actors Riz Ahmed and Miriam Margolyes, are among more than 500 media figures who condemned the withdrawal from iPlayer.