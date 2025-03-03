Ofcom warns it could intervene in BBC’s Gaza documentary investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has warned it has “ongoing concerns” about the “nature and gravity” of a BBC documentary on Gaza which featured the son of a Hamas official.

In a letter to the BBC, Ofcom chairman Lord Grade also warned that the regulator could “intervene” to handle a complaint if it is not satisfied with the corporation’s internal investigation.

An internal review by the broadcaster found that the child narrator for Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

The letter from Lord Garde to BBC chairman Samir Shah comes as BBC director-general Tim Davie is set to be questioned by MPs during a Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee hearing on the work of the corporation.

Last week, culture secretary Lisa Nandy said she had sought “cast-iron assurances” that Hamas did not receive any money for the programme.

It also comes after the Metropolitan Police said “officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are currently assessing whether any police action is required” in relation to the documentary.

Lord Grade wrote: “The BBC has publicly acknowledged there were serious failings in the production of this programme which have raised important questions that the BBC must answer.

open image in gallery Lord Michael Grade has warned that the regulator could ‘intervene’ to handle a complaint if it is not satisfied with the corporation’s internal investigation.(House of Commons/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Ofcom has ongoing concerns about the nature and gravity of these failings and the negative impact they have on the trust audiences place in the BBC’s journalism.

“It is crucial that the causes of those errors are investigated, and that systems are put in place to ensure they cannot recur.”

He also noted that “in exceptional circumstances, Ofcom may intervene to handle and resolve a complaint which has not been resolved by the BBC”.

Lord Grade, who said Ofcom is waiting on the BBC to complete its investigations, added: “We expect the investigation into complaints being led by the Editorial Complaints Unit and the fact-finding review led by Peter Johnston to be conducted as thoroughly as possible, and with the full scrutiny of the BBC Board.

“We will continue to keep the situation under close review and will expect regular updates from the BBC regarding both timeframes and progress and reserve the right to use our powers to step in should we feel it necessary to do so, given that the BBC Board has decided these to be internal investigations.”

The BBC has said independent production company Hoyo Films, which made the documentary, told the broadcaster that the boy’s mother had been paid “a limited sum of money for the narration”.

A BBC spokesman previously said “serious flaws in the making of this programme” had been identified. He added: “Some of these were made by the production company and some by the BBC; all of them are unacceptable.

“BBC News takes full responsibility for these and the impact that these have had on the corporation’s reputation. We apologise for this.

“Nothing is more important than the trust that our audiences have in our journalism. This incident has damaged that trust.

“While the intent of the documentary was aligned with our purpose – to tell the story of what is happening around the world, even in the most difficult and dangerous places – the processes and execution of this programme fell short of our expectations.

“Although the programme was made by an independent production company, who were commissioned to deliver a fully compliant documentary, the BBC has ultimate editorial responsibility for this programme as broadcast.”

After the discovery about Abdullah Al-Yazouri, who speaks about life in the territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas, the BBC added a disclaimer to the programme, and later removed it from its online catch-up service, saying it had no plans to broadcast the programme again.