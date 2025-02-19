Foreign Office whistleblower hopes tribunal win ‘establishes precedent’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Foreign Office whistleblower sacked for making disclosures about the Afghanistan evacuation said she hoped winning an employment tribunal “establishes a precedent” protecting civil servants.

Josie Stewart was sacked by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in 2022 after being accidentally identified as a confidential source by a BBC journalist.

She was told on Tuesday that she had won a case for unfair dismissal over her disclosures to the media about the UK government’s Afghanistan evacuation efforts following the Taliban offensive in 2021.

I have just never experienced anything as chaotic, as poorly managed, and with such serious implications for people in Afghanistan Josie Stewart

Ms Stewart, 44, said the tribunal process had been “incredibly gruelling” and “traumatic”.

Asked about her reaction to the decision, Ms Stewart told the PA news agency: “I’m feeling completely overwhelmed, relieved, but also have very mixed emotions.

“It’s the culmination of three years of a huge amount of stress and trauma, and I have a lot of processing of that to do.”

An employment tribunal before three judges, chaired by Employment Judge Andrew Glennie, found that her complaint of unfair dismissal under Section 98 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 was “well-founded”.

Ms Stewart, who has worked in the NGO charity sector since being sacked, said she hoped it “establishes a precedent that hopefully will protect other civil servants from having to go through anything similar”.

The tribunal concluded that it was “reasonable” for Ms Stewart to go to the BBC when allegations had already been put into the public domain by former FCDO employee Raphael Marshall and “government ministers were publicly disputing them”.

Ms Stewart said the decision established that “whistleblowing protections do apply to security cleared civil servants” and that “in some extreme circumstances, it can be reasonable and legal for civil servants to whistleblow direct to the media”.

She added that she hoped the decision would change the approach of the FCDO to whistleblowing and parliamentary accountability.

This is an important win not just for Ms Stewart, but for civil servants, the public interest, and democracy Cathy James, solicitor

Discussing the evacuation of Afghanistan, Ms Stewart said there were “really severe failings at the heart of the UK government”.

She added: “I have just never experienced anything as chaotic, as poorly managed, and with such serious implications for people in Afghanistan.

“What drove me to share information with the media was the complete lack of accountability for those failures, and denial of the truth as I knew it.”

Ms Stewart, who lives in Kendal, Cumbria, said her employment tribunal case publicised evidence about the Afghanistan evacuation “that an inquiry by a cross-party Parliamentary Committee was not able to get out of FCDO”.

She added that this raised “important questions about parliamentary accountability”.

Discussing the then government, she said: “From my own experience and knowledge, they absolutely were misleading the public.”

Ms Stewart’s lawyers said the case was “without precedent” and “raised numerous important issues about civil servants’ rights to whistleblower protection under existing law”.

The tribunal heard that the FCDO had instituted a “lessons learned” exercise following the Afghanistan evacuation, with Ms Stewart declining to participate because of how “unforgivably bad” she thought the response had been.

In her witness statement, Ms Stewart said she believed the exercise would be a “whitewash” of the department’s response.

The tribunal found there was a “clear public interest” in the evacuation and whether it was being carried out effectively and fairly, as the lives of individuals who had assisted Nato in Afghanistan were “potentially at stake”.

It heard that Ms Stewart had “experienced a culture in FCDO which silences concerns and ostracises those who raise them”.

The tribunal found that Ms Stewart’s complaint of making a protected disclosure was “well-founded” with regard to the withdrawal of her security clearance, but “dismissed” in relation to her suspension.

An additional complaint of automatic unfair dismissal under Section 103A of the Employment Rights Act 1996 was also dismissed.

Ms Stewart was identified as a whistleblower after a BBC journalist tweeted two images in January 2022 which revealed her email address.

Gavin Millar KC, who represented Ms Stewart in the proceedings, said in submissions that the evidence presented in the proceedings showed “terrible failings by government”.

Cathy James, solicitor for Ms Stewart, said the tribunal had “vindicated” Ms Stewart’s actions and “upheld her rights”.

Ms James added: “This is an important win not just for Ms Stewart, but for civil servants, the public interest, and democracy.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We will review the findings of the tribunal and consider next steps.”

Remedies for Ms Stewart’s successful complaints will be determined at a future hearing.