BBC is our last hope for saving children’s TV, says Children’s Laureate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC is “our last hope” for ensuring the creation of high quality children’s TV, Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce has said.

The author and screenwriter appeared before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday alongside Greg Childs, director of Children’s Media Foundation, who said the “industry is broken and broke”, adding that “we are stuck in a groove in that, pretty much, now the only funder in this country, and in a lot of European countries, is the public service broadcaster”.

Childs also said that “YouTube has captured the eyes of the nation” and spoke of a decrease in engagement in children’s TV, “advertiser flight”, and the need for a funding support model.

Cottrell-Boyce, 66, also spoke about the popularity of YouTube, as well as the loss of live action children’s TV when he gave evidence during the Committee’s opening session into its inquiry on children’s TV and video content.

He said: “I mentioned in passing, the importance of live action in children’s (TV), which is… that’s almost dead.

“That’s like me calling for a regeneration of scrimshaw or thatching. You know, it’s gone, live action.

“Where do working class boys see themselves in our media? Who therefore is able to address working class boys? And I’m just using them as an example.

“If we vacate the space, it doesn’t stay empty. And I don’t think this is not fixable… It can be done.”

Asked who would make children’s TV to a high quality if there was no BBC, he added: “Nothing (would happen), it would just be an empty space. They are our last hope.”

He also spoke of the limitation of YouTube and said it is “one of those things that presents the illusion of choice, but because it’s algorithmically driven you default to more and more of the same choices.”

The evidence session comes after the Committee discussed, in private, the letter received from BBC chairman Samir Shah on Monday, who apologised for an “error of judgment” over the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump for Panorama.